 Sting Goes Vegas - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting Goes Vegas

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2021

in News

Sting has kicked off his Las Vegas residency which sees his playing his ‘My Songs’ show through until June 2022.

Sting’s “My Songs,” is at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Sting is joined by a five-piece band including Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese(drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), Kevon Webster (keyboards) and Shane Sager(harmonica), and backing vocalists Melissa Musique and Gene Noble, with set and video design created by 59 Productions, Sting’s “My Songs” residency runs through November 13 and will resume in June 2022.

The setlist is:

Roxanne
Message in a Bottle
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
Englishman in New York
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Rushing Water
If It’s Love
Fields of Gold
Brand New Day
I Hung My Head
Shape of My Heart / Lucid Dreams
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Walking on the Moon / Get Up, Stand Up
So Lonely
Desert Rose
King of Pain
Every Breath You Take
Roxanne / It Don’t Mean a Thing
Next to You
Fragile

