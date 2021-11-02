Sting Goes Vegas - Noise11.com

Sting has kicked off his Las Vegas residency which sees his playing his ‘My Songs’ show through until June 2022.

Sting’s “My Songs,” is at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Sting is joined by a five-piece band including Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese(drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), Kevon Webster (keyboards) and Shane Sager(harmonica), and backing vocalists Melissa Musique and Gene Noble, with set and video design created by 59 Productions, Sting’s “My Songs” residency runs through November 13 and will resume in June 2022.

The setlist is:

Roxanne

Message in a Bottle

If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

Englishman in New York

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Rushing Water

If It’s Love

Fields of Gold

Brand New Day

I Hung My Head

Shape of My Heart / Lucid Dreams

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Walking on the Moon / Get Up, Stand Up

So Lonely

Desert Rose

King of Pain

Every Breath You Take

Roxanne / It Don’t Mean a Thing

Next to You

Fragile

