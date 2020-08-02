 Stop Asking Ozzy Osbourne About His Health - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stop Asking Ozzy Osbourne About His Health

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2020

in News

Ozzy Osbourne is tired of being asked about his health.

The 71-year-old singer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February last year, but he’s already grown frustrated by people asking about his wellbeing.

Ozzy quipped: “[They’d] be like, ‘Are you alright?’ Yeah, just stop asking me if I am alright. I am not alright if you ask me if I’m alright.”

The music icon has been able to spend quality time with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Ozzy has admitted to missing touring, after his planned gigs were cancelled due to the ongoing health crisis.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, he shared: “It’s such a shame. I just found out the other day, indoor gigs are going to be a thing of the past.”

However, Ozzy – who suffered a nightmare year in 2019, which also included a serious fall, neck surgery, an infection in his hand, and hospitalisation for the flu – cannot wait to appear on stage again.

He said: “As soon as I get back on my feet, I’ll [be] out. I can’t wait. Pandemic or not, I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy previously claimed he was “convinced” he was dying amid his health woes last year.

The music star – who has undergone stem cell treatment to try and ease the symptoms of Parkinson’s – shared: “I’m not back to 100 percent. I’m about 75 percent there, but it’s such a slow recovery. Spine surgery is bad news, man. I’ve been in such a bad state with pain; I’m still having a lot of pain.

“There was a point I was convinced that I was dying. I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

