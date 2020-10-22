 SummerSalt Is Heading To Canberra - Noise11.com
SummerSalt Is Heading To Canberra

by Paul Cashmere on October 22, 2020

in News

Canberra has scored a SummerSalt date in February.

The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Eimily Wurramara will perform at SummerSalt on 27 February.

“We cannot wait to be playing together again, alongside other great Australian live bands, in what will be the biggest outdoor Australian tour this summer” said Dave Hosking of Boy & Bear.

SUMMERSALT 

STAGE 88, CANBERRA

Saturday 27th February, 2021

