Summersalt Line-up For Tasmania and Western Australia Unveiled - Noise11.com

The Summersalt music festival will return in 2022 for Tasmania and Western Australia at this stage.
With both Tasmania and Western Australia both enjoying more options for entertainment outdoor music festivals can still be planned for the two states with a high confidence.
Promoter, John Zaccaria said “after powering through a tumultuous time for events, we are so excited to bring another great round of shows to Tasmania & Western Australia. We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music. We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to Hobart & Fremantle and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”
Missy Higgins, Xavier Ruddm Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray and The Waifs will perform at the two events with The Dreggs and Tulliah also added to the Hobart show and Coterie and Banjo Lucia at the Fremantle event.
Sunday, 6th February 2022
SUMMERSALT
ROYAL TASMANIAN BOTANICAL GARDENS, HOBART
Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, Pete Murray,
The Waifs, The Dreggs, Tulliah
Sunday, 6th March 2022
SUMMERSALT
ESPLANADE PARK, FREMANTLE
Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, The Waifs,
Pete Murray, Coterie, Banjo Lucia
Tickets on sale for both shows on Saturday 9th October at 10.00am
