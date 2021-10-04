 Summersalt Line-up For Tasmania and Western Australia Unveiled - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Summersalt Line-up For Tasmania and Western Australia Unveiled

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2021

in News

The Summersalt music festival will return in 2022 for Tasmania and Western Australia at this stage.

With both Tasmania and Western Australia both enjoying more options for entertainment outdoor music festivals can still be planned for the two states with a high confidence.

Promoter, John Zaccaria said “after powering through a tumultuous time for events, we are so excited to bring another great round of shows to Tasmania & Western Australia. We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music. We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to Hobart & Fremantle and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”

Missy Higgins, Xavier Ruddm Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray and The Waifs will perform at the two events with The Dreggs and Tulliah also added to the Hobart show and Coterie and Banjo Lucia at the Fremantle event.

Sunday, 6th February 2022
SUMMERSALT
ROYAL TASMANIAN BOTANICAL GARDENS, HOBART
Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, Pete Murray,
The Waifs, The Dreggs, Tulliah

Sunday, 6th March 2022
SUMMERSALT
ESPLANADE PARK, FREMANTLE
Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, The Waifs,
Pete Murray, Coterie, Banjo Lucia

Tickets on sale for both shows on Saturday 9th October at 10.00am

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Natalie Gauci
Natalie Gauci Wears The David Bowie Spacesuit For ‘Blackstar’ For Her ‘Pictures of Mars’ Video

Australian singer Natalie Gauci has a surprisingly soulful new song on the way. In the video for ‘Pictures of Mars’ Natalie is wearing the same space suit David Bowie used at the start of his ‘Blackstar’ video.

6 mins ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Named National Album Day Ambassador

Kylie Minogue has been named an ambassador for National Album Day 2021 and is marking the 20th-anniversary of her iconic album, 'Fever', with limited-edition re-issues.

11 hours ago
Joe Matera performs at Memo in St Kilda on Friday 17 June 2016.
Slade’s Don Powell Joins Australia’s Joe Matera New Song ‘Inside Looking Out’

Slade legend Don Powell has been revealed as the drummer on the upcoming song from Melbourne guitarist Joe Matera ‘Inside Looking Out’.

24 hours ago
Jack Chrome
The Russell Morris Rick Springfield Project Debut ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Video

On 15 October Russell Morris and Rick Springfield will release their musical work of art ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’.

1 day ago
Even Reverse Light Years
Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’

Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’ in late October and have gifted you the track ‘Cherry Afterglow’ to start.

1 day ago
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tex Perkins Drains The Swamp With A New Fat Rubber Band Song

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band have flung out a new track ‘Place In The Sun’.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Pay Respects To Bon and Malcolm In ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Video

AC/DC have created a new music video with ‘Through The Mists of Time’ to pay homage to their fallen member Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

1 day ago