 Sweden Renames Stockholm Venue Avicii Arena - Noise11.com
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Sweden Renames Stockholm Venue Avicii Arena

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2021

in News

Sweden’s Ericsson Globe in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in honour of Sweden DJ Tim Bergling (aka Avicii).

In revealing the name Tim’s father Klas said, “”It was a significant milestone in Tim’s career when he played here 9 years ago, and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name.”

After Avicii’s death in 2018 his parents Klas and Anki set up the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Tim Bergling took his own life at age 28 due to mental illness. The family set up the Tim Bergling Foundation as a mental illness and suicide prevention foundation. The foundation also funds climate change projects and the conservation of endangered species.

“Being able to use one of Sweden’s most famous and visited buildings as a symbol and meeting place for one of the most important societal issues of our time in the way we now do together with our partners feels fantastic,” says Andreas Sand, CEO of Stockholm Live who manages Avicii Arena.

In celebration of the naming of Avicii Arena The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra has recorded a new interpretation of Avicii’s ‘For A Better Day’, sung by 14 year old Ella Tiritiello.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Montaigne at Eurovision 2021
Australia’s Montaigne’s ‘Technicolour’ Sure Fizzed At Eurovision

Australia has been bumped out of the Eurovision race early for the first time in five years, because of a very bizarre choice of song and artist with ‘Technicolour’ by Montaigne.

2 hours ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have A Red Nose Day Show On The Way

Coldplay will play a live-streamed concert on TikTok Monday May 24th to support Red Nose Day, the annual campaign to end child poverty. Just three days ahead of Red Nose Day 2021, Coldplay will give an intimate, four-song performance live from London at 11 am PST/ 2 pm EST/ 7pm BST. This is an exclusive performance to benefit Red Nose Day, marking Coldplay's first-ever live concert on TikTok.

22 hours ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has tied the knot with fiancé Dalton Gomez.

2 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Lands a Talent Deal at NBC

Miley Cyrus has scored a huge new talent and development deal with bosses at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

3 days ago
Amy Shark
Australian Charts: Amy Shark ‘Cry Forever’ Tops ARIA Chart For A Second Week

Amy Shark's second album "Cry Forever" holds for a second week at No.1 in Australia, becoming her longest run at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

3 days ago
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive Cancel Viva The Underdogs Tour

Parkway Drive have cancelled their upcoming Viva The Underdogs tour citing uncertainty with performances in venues of that nature with Covid restrictions still in place.

5 days ago
Eilish Gilligan
Eilish Gilligan, Alex Lahey and Gab Strum Get Together For ‘Up All Night’

Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan hooked up with her friends Alex Lahey and Gab Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) for a new song ‘Up All Night’.

5 days ago