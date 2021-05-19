Sweden Renames Stockholm Venue Avicii Arena - Noise11.com

Sweden’s Ericsson Globe in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in honour of Sweden DJ Tim Bergling (aka Avicii).

In revealing the name Tim’s father Klas said, “”It was a significant milestone in Tim’s career when he played here 9 years ago, and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name.”

After Avicii’s death in 2018 his parents Klas and Anki set up the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Tim Bergling took his own life at age 28 due to mental illness. The family set up the Tim Bergling Foundation as a mental illness and suicide prevention foundation. The foundation also funds climate change projects and the conservation of endangered species.

“Being able to use one of Sweden’s most famous and visited buildings as a symbol and meeting place for one of the most important societal issues of our time in the way we now do together with our partners feels fantastic,” says Andreas Sand, CEO of Stockholm Live who manages Avicii Arena.

In celebration of the naming of Avicii Arena The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra has recorded a new interpretation of Avicii’s ‘For A Better Day’, sung by 14 year old Ella Tiritiello.

