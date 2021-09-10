 Sydney’s Middle Kids To Begin North American Tour - Noise11.com
Middle Kids

Middle Kids

Sydney’s Middle Kids To Begin North American Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2021

in News

Middle Kids out of Sydney are putting their North American base to good use with a tour about to begin across the USA and Canada.

Middle Kids second album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ was recording in the USA with producer Lars Stalfors (Samia, Cold War Kids).

Middle Kids formed in Sydney in 2016. The first album ‘Lost Friends’ reached no 10 on the Australian album chart. ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ peaked at no 5.

MIDDLE KIDS | TOUR DATES
TODAY WE’RE THE GREATEST ALBUM TOUR
Tickets on sale now
September 18 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT
September 19 – Sinclair – Boston, MA
September 20 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY
September 22 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC
September 23 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA
September 28 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON
September 26 – Firefly Festival – Delaware, DE
September 30 – A&R – Columbus, OH
October 1 – Loving Touch – Detroit, MI
October 2 – Metro – Chicago, IL
October 3 – Fine Line Cafe – Minneapolis, MN
October 7 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR
October 8 – Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC
October 9 – Crocodile – Seattle, WA
October 11 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA
October 12 – Casbah – San Diego, CA
October 13 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA
October 14 – Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA
October 18 – Mohawk – Austin, TX
October 19 – Tulips – Dallas, TX
October 21 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA
October 22 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

Track-list

1. Bad Neighbours
2. Cellophane (Brain)
3. R U 4 Me?
4. Questions
5. Lost in Los Angeles
6. Golden Star
7. Summer Hill
8. Some People Stay In Our Hearts Forever
9. Run With You
10. I Don’t Care
11. Stacking Chairs
12. Today We’re The Greatest

Noise11.com

