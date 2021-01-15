 Sylvain Sylvain of New York Dolls Dies At Age 69 - Noise11.com
Sylvain Sylvain photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sylvain Sylvain of New York Dolls Dies At Age 69

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2021

New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain has died at the age of 69.

A statement at Sylvain Sylvain’s Facebook page reads, “As most of you know, Sylvain battled cancer for the past two and 1/2 years. Though he fought it valiantly, yesterday he passed away from this disease. While we grieve his loss, we know that he is finally at peace and out of pain. Please crank up his music, light a candle, say a prayer and let’s send this beautiful doll on his way”.

Sylvain Mizrahi was born in Cairo, Egypt in 1951. His family fled Egypt initially for France and then the USA in the early 1950s. They settled in New York.

Sylvain joined New York Dolls with David Johansen in 1971. They released two albums ‘New York Dolls’ (1973, no 116) and ‘Too Much Too Soon’ (1974, no 167) before breaking up.

They returned in the 21st century for three more studio albums, the last being ‘Dancing Backwards in High Heels’ in 2011.

Sylvain Sylvain formed Batusis with Cheetah Chrome of The Dead Boys and played SXSW in 2011.

Sylvain had lived in Nashville since 2015. He announced in April 2019 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

