Taste Make Isolation Video For Pre-Isolation Song ‘Stand Up’

Taste have used self-isolation time to create a music video for their new song ‘Stand Up’.

Work on the upcoming Taste album ‘Brothers’ was near complete so the album will arrive on schedule in September but Ken Murdoch, Michael Tortoni and Joey Amenta had to get creative to make the music video from their individual locations.

“The fact that we had finished it meant that we could do the isolation video,” Ken Murdoch tells Noise11.com. “We wouldn’t have been able to get into the studio to finish it. Most of the album coming out in October is done now really bar a couple of solos. I am mixing it at the moment. We can’t play live but we have an album ready to come out”.

The lead single is ‘Stand Up’. “’Stand Up’ was written before (covid),” Ken says. “The message was motivation to get by in any circumstance but it quickly became apparent to us that it leant itself to the Coronavirus so well. So then I did tweak a few of the lyrics but it was amazing how it had been ready to go once we got into trouble”.

There is just one more song to finish off. “There is a new song we tackled just before it came into effect. That one hasn’t got Joey on it but maybe he can get into a studio to play it or I can play it,” he says.

Michael Tortoni says, “The new album is called ‘Brothers’ and we are. We have known each other since we were very young. Our friendship has grown and matured. We love each other.

Taste’s 70s classics are also about to be reissued. “‘Tickle Your Fancy’ is coming out this month on vinyl. Then ‘Knights of Love’ is next on vinyl. Then they will be on CD. At the moment there is a “Best of Taste” on CD with the two albums combined but we’ve decided to put them out individually now”.

Watch the Taste Noise11.com Interviews from Home episode with Ken Murdoch and Michael Tortoni.

