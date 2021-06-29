 Taylor Swift Joins Her Folklore Collaborators On Their Album - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift Joins Her Folklore Collaborators On Their Album

by Music-News.com on June 30, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift is to feature on a new album from her Folklore collaborators Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s band.

Swift will provide vocals on Big Red Machine’s second album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, which will be released later this summer.

The National star Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon have announced details of the new release, which will also feature collaborations with Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold, Anais Mitchell, Ben Howard, and Sharon Van Etten, among others.

One track, Hutch, featuring My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova, was inspired by the death of Dessner’s friend and Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

Swift will feature on the album’s title track and the songs Birch and Renegade.

Vernon previously shared a snippet of what appeared to be a Big Red Machine track featuring Swift during an Instagram Live chat with fans in April. He said, “That’s the awesome Taylor one. I think this should be the single.”

