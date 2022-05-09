 Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay Sign With ORiGiN Music Publishing - Noise11.com
Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay Sign With ORiGiN Music Publishing

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2022

U.S. songwriters Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay have signed with Philip Mortlock’s ORiGiN Music Publishing in Sydney for their Connected at the Hit and BoatPony Music catalogues.

Gay’s songs have been recorded by by Little Texas, Montgomery Gentry, Bryan White, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Van Shelton, Bonnie Bramlett and others. Thompson’s credits include the albums of Reba McEntire, Jo Dee Messina and Little Texas.

Her ‘Settle Down Cinderella’ was on the soundtrack for ‘Doctor Doolittle 3’.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration with the team at ORiGiN!” says Gay. “

“We’re so grateful to legendary Australian producer Rod McCormack, Aussie country icon Gina Jeffreys, Vixens of Fall and Courtney Keil for doing such an amazing job with the songs we’ve all written! The only missing piece has been a relationship with an Australian publisher. ORiGiN Music is a perfect fit to oversee our catalogues and open the door to even more creative opportunities in that part of the world.”

“We’re so blessed to be working with the wonderful folks at ORiGiN and can’t wait to see what the future holds!” Thompson adds.

Thompson and Gay have had 11 singles on the Australian country radio charts with 10 #1s on the iTunes Australia Country chart.

