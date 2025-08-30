 On This Day In Music History - 31 August - Noise11.com
August 31 has marked some of the most defining moments in music history, from legendary releases to unforgettable events. On this day, Bob Dylan returned to the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival after three years away, Oasis unleashed their era-defining debut Definitely Maybe, and Coldplay elevated their global status with A Rush of Blood to the Head. It is also remembered for Michael Jackson’s Bad topping the UK charts, Metallica’s Black Album dominating in the US, and the tragic passing of Princess Diana in 1997, which inspired Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997,” the biggest-selling single of all time. August 31 stands as a day of reinvention, triumph, and loss in music’s rich timeline.

Events
1963 – The Ronettes released “Be My Baby,” produced by Phil Spector, later regarded as one of the greatest pop singles of all time.
1968 – Decca Records released the first Rolling Stones Greatest Hits compilation, Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass), in the UK.
1969 – Bob Dylan made his first live performance in three years at the Isle of Wight Festival.
1974 – Carole King scored a US No.1 album with Wrap Around Joy.
1976 – George Harrison was found guilty of “subconscious plagiarism” over similarities between “My Sweet Lord” and The Chiffons’ “He’s So Fine.”
1980 – Fleetwood Mac ended their Tusk world tour with a huge show in Los Angeles.
1987 – Michael Jackson’s Bad album hit No.1 in the UK, starting a five-week run.
1991 – Metallica’s self-titled Black Album started its four-week US No.1 run.
1994 – Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe in the UK.
1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris. Elton John reworked “Candle in the Wind” in her memory, which went on to become the biggest-selling single of all time.
2002 – Coldplay released their second album A Rush of Blood to the Head.
2009 – Noel Gallagher confirmed his departure from Oasis, saying he could no longer work with his brother Liam.
2018 – Eminem released his surprise album Kamikaze.

Births
1928 – William “Count” Basie Jr., jazz musician and bandleader.
1935 – John Phillips, singer-songwriter, The Mamas & The Papas.
1940 – Wilton Felder, saxophonist, The Crusaders.
1943 – Jerry Allison, drummer, The Crickets.
1945 – Van Morrison, singer-songwriter.
1948 – Rudolf Schenker, guitarist, Scorpions.
1957 – Gina Schock, drummer, The Go-Go’s.
1963 – Larry Wendt, session keyboardist.
1969 – Debbie Gibson, pop singer-songwriter.
1970 – Greg Richling, bassist, The Wallflowers.

Deaths
1969 – Rocky Marciano, boxing champion and occasional recording artist, died at 45.
1973 – J. R. “Jim” Carroll, jazz bassist, died at 48.
1986 – Urbie Green, jazz trombonist, died at 59.
1997 – Princess Diana, music patron and icon, died at 36.
2019 – LaShawn Daniels, songwriter behind hits for Destiny’s Child and Brandy, died at 41.

Album Releases
1963 – Be My Baby and Other Hits – The Ronettes (single first issued).
1968 – Cheap Thrills – Big Brother and the Holding Company (US release).
1969 – Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival.
1974 – Wrap Around Joy – Carole King.
1976 – Blue Moves – Elton John (advance UK release).
1987 – Bad – Michael Jackson (UK chart entry at No.1).
1994 – Definitely Maybe – Oasis.
2002 – A Rush of Blood to the Head – Coldplay.
2018 – Kamikaze – Eminem.

Single Releases
1963 – The Ronettes – “Be My Baby.”
1968 – The Rolling Stones – “Street Fighting Man.”
1969 – Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Green River.”
1974 – Barry White – “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe” (US No.1).
1984 – Stevie Wonder – “I Just Called to Say I Love You” (UK release).
1997 – Elton John – “Candle in the Wind 1997.”
2002 – Coldplay – “In My Place.”
2018 – Eminem – “Fall.”

