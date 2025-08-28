On This Day In Music History August 29 - Noise11.com

August 29 is a day that echoes with some of music’s most significant milestones. It marks the birth of Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” whose influence on music, dance, and culture remains unmatched. On this day, The Beatles performed their final scheduled concert at Candlestick Park, closing the chapter on their touring years, while Roy Orbison released “Oh, Pretty Woman,” destined to become one of rock’s timeless classics. Michael Jackson also released Bad, the follow-up to Thriller, while in more recent times Kanye West unveiled Donda. With moments of farewell, reinvention, and groundbreaking releases, August 29 holds a unique place in the story of modern music.

Events

1958 – The Quarrymen (later The Beatles) performed at the Casbah Coffee Club in Liverpool, opened by Pete Best’s mother, Mona.

1964 – Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” was released in the US.

1966 – The Beatles performed their final scheduled concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, marking the end of their touring career.

1967 – The Doors performed on The Ed Sullivan Show after the success of “Light My Fire.”

1970 – Edwin Starr went to No.1 in the US with the anti-war anthem “War.”

1976 – Jimmy Carter hosted a picnic at the White House for 500 guests with musical performances from Charlie Daniels and Loretta Lynn.

1981 – Soft Cell topped the UK charts with “Tainted Love.”

1987 – Michael Jackson’s Bad album was released, his follow-up to Thriller.

1991 – Metallica’s self-titled Black Album hit No.1 on the Billboard chart.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, with widespread damage to the city’s music community.

2011 – Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, breaking social media records at the time.

2021 – Kanye West released Donda, following multiple delays and livestreamed listening sessions.

Births

1920 – Charlie Parker, pioneering jazz saxophonist.

1924 – Dinah Washington (sometimes cited 1924), blues and jazz singer.

1942 – Sterling Morrison, guitarist, The Velvet Underground.

1943 – Dick Halligan, founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears.

1947 – James Hunt, F1 driver with music collaborations.

1953 – Rick Downey, drummer, Blue Öyster Cult.

1958 – Michael Jackson, “King of Pop.”

1963 – Elizabeth Fraser, vocalist, Cocteau Twins.

1970 – Carl Martin, session bassist.

1975 – Kyle Cook, guitarist, Matchbox Twenty.

1983 – Jennifer Landon, actress and singer.

1993 – Liam Payne, singer, One Direction.

Deaths

1976 – Jimmy Reed, blues guitarist and singer, died at 50.

1982 – Ingrid Bergman, actress and singer, died at 67.

2006 – Glenn Ford, Canadian-American actor and occasional crooner, died at 90.

2014 – Gustav De Ridder, Belgian music promoter, died at 78.

2021 – Lee “Scratch” Perry, reggae and dub pioneer, died at 85.

Album Releases

1969 – Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) – The Rolling Stones (UK release).

1972 – Never a Dull Moment – Rod Stewart.

1976 – Presence – Led Zeppelin (international release week).

1987 – Bad – Michael Jackson.

1994 – No Need to Argue – The Cranberries (international release week).

2000 – Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea – PJ Harvey (advance UK copies distributed).

2021 – Donda – Kanye West.

Single Releases

1964 – Roy Orbison – “Oh, Pretty Woman.”

1966 – The Beatles – “Day Tripper” / “We Can Work It Out” (final tour set staple).

1970 – Edwin Starr – “War” (US No.1).

1981 – Soft Cell – “Tainted Love” (UK No.1).

1987 – Michael Jackson – “Bad.”

2001 – Alicia Keys – “Fallin’” (US No.1).

2011 – Beyoncé – “Love on Top” (performed at VMAs).

