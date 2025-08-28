 On This Day In Music History August 29 - Noise11.com
Michael Jackson Thriller vinyl

On This Day In Music History August 29

by Noise11.com on August 29, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

August 29 is a day that echoes with some of music’s most significant milestones. It marks the birth of Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” whose influence on music, dance, and culture remains unmatched. On this day, The Beatles performed their final scheduled concert at Candlestick Park, closing the chapter on their touring years, while Roy Orbison released “Oh, Pretty Woman,” destined to become one of rock’s timeless classics. Michael Jackson also released Bad, the follow-up to Thriller, while in more recent times Kanye West unveiled Donda. With moments of farewell, reinvention, and groundbreaking releases, August 29 holds a unique place in the story of modern music.

Events
1958 – The Quarrymen (later The Beatles) performed at the Casbah Coffee Club in Liverpool, opened by Pete Best’s mother, Mona.
1964 – Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” was released in the US.
1966 – The Beatles performed their final scheduled concert at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, marking the end of their touring career.
1967 – The Doors performed on The Ed Sullivan Show after the success of “Light My Fire.”
1970 – Edwin Starr went to No.1 in the US with the anti-war anthem “War.”
1976 – Jimmy Carter hosted a picnic at the White House for 500 guests with musical performances from Charlie Daniels and Loretta Lynn.
1981 – Soft Cell topped the UK charts with “Tainted Love.”
1987 – Michael Jackson’s Bad album was released, his follow-up to Thriller.
1991 – Metallica’s self-titled Black Album hit No.1 on the Billboard chart.
2005 – Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, with widespread damage to the city’s music community.
2011 – Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, breaking social media records at the time.
2021 – Kanye West released Donda, following multiple delays and livestreamed listening sessions.

Births
1920 – Charlie Parker, pioneering jazz saxophonist.
1924 – Dinah Washington (sometimes cited 1924), blues and jazz singer.
1942 – Sterling Morrison, guitarist, The Velvet Underground.
1943 – Dick Halligan, founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears.
1947 – James Hunt, F1 driver with music collaborations.
1953 – Rick Downey, drummer, Blue Öyster Cult.
1958 – Michael Jackson, “King of Pop.”
1963 – Elizabeth Fraser, vocalist, Cocteau Twins.
1970 – Carl Martin, session bassist.
1975 – Kyle Cook, guitarist, Matchbox Twenty.
1983 – Jennifer Landon, actress and singer.
1993 – Liam Payne, singer, One Direction.

Deaths
1976 – Jimmy Reed, blues guitarist and singer, died at 50.
1982 – Ingrid Bergman, actress and singer, died at 67.
2006 – Glenn Ford, Canadian-American actor and occasional crooner, died at 90.
2014 – Gustav De Ridder, Belgian music promoter, died at 78.
2021 – Lee “Scratch” Perry, reggae and dub pioneer, died at 85.

Album Releases
1969 – Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) – The Rolling Stones (UK release).
1972 – Never a Dull Moment – Rod Stewart.
1976 – Presence – Led Zeppelin (international release week).
1987 – Bad – Michael Jackson.
1994 – No Need to Argue – The Cranberries (international release week).
2000 – Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea – PJ Harvey (advance UK copies distributed).
2021 – Donda – Kanye West.

Single Releases
1964 – Roy Orbison – “Oh, Pretty Woman.”
1966 – The Beatles – “Day Tripper” / “We Can Work It Out” (final tour set staple).
1970 – Edwin Starr – “War” (US No.1).
1981 – Soft Cell – “Tainted Love” (UK No.1).
1987 – Michael Jackson – “Bad.”
2001 – Alicia Keys – “Fallin’” (US No.1).
2011 – Beyoncé – “Love on Top” (performed at VMAs).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Michael Jackson Thriller vinyl
Michael Jackson Biopic To Star His Nephew

Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson is set to star as the late singer in the movie, and after a number of delays, Lionsgate has confirmed it will receive a global theatrical release on April 24, 2026.

July 25, 2025
Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shinn
Wolfgang Van Halen Delivers Hilarious Gory All-Star Mammoth Video ‘The End’

Wolfgang Van Halen has out-thrillered Michael Jackson will an all-star hilariously gory video ‘The End’ with his band Mammoth’.

May 5, 2025
Quincy Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, moise11.com
R.I.P. Quincy Jones 1933-2024

The legendary Quincy Jones Jr has died at the age of 91.

November 4, 2024
Michael Jackson Off the Wall, music news, noise11.com
Katherine Jackson Loses Legal Case Over Michael Jackson Catalogue

Katherine Jackson has lost an appeal against Michael Jackson's estate over a proposed catalogue sale.

August 23, 2024
Michael Jackson Off the Wall, music news, noise11.com
Michael Jackson Was $500 Million In Debt At Time Of Death

Michael Jackson "owed $500 million at the time of his death", according to court documents.

June 28, 2024
Michael Jackson Michael
Prince Jackson Pays Tribute Father Michael Jackson

Prince Jackson paid tribute to his late father, Michael Jackson, on the anniversary of his death.

June 27, 2024
Michael Jackson biopic To Be Filmed At Neverland Ranch

Neverland Ranch has been cleared as the site of a major filming location for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

June 17, 2024