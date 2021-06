The 2021 AIR Awards Nominees List Is In - Noise11.com

The 2021 AIR Awards nominees list has been revealed.

The 2021 AIR Awards will be held at the Freemasons Hall, Adelaide on Thursday 5th August 2021 as an invite-only event.

NDEPENDENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BALL PARK MUSIC – BALL PARK MUSIC

DMA’S – THE GLOW

EMMA DONOVAN & THE PUTBACKS – CROSSOVER

FANNY LUMSDEN – FALLOW

SPACEY JANE – SUNLIGHT

INDEPENDENT SONG OF THE YEAR

GORDI – EXTRAORDINARY LIFE

KING STINGRAY – HEY WANHAKA

MERCI, MERCY– FUCKED MYSELF UP

SPACEY JANE – BOOSTER SEAT

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – SENDING ME UR LOVING

BEST INDEPENDENT SOUL/RNB ALBUM OR EP

EMMA DONOVAN & THE PUTBACKS – CROSSOVER

JEIDA WOODS – HIVE

KYLIE AULDIST – THIS IS WHAT HAPPINESS LOOKS LIKE

LIYAH KNIGHT – NESTING

SERINA PECH – POLITICS

BEST INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ALBUM OR EP

ANDY GOLLEDGE – NAMOI

CASEY BARNES – TOWN OF A MILLION DREAMS

COOL SOUNDS – SLEEPERS

FANNY LUMSDEN – FALLOW

TRAVIS COLLINS – WRECK ME

BEST INDEPENDENT BLUES AND ROOTS

ALBUM OR EP

#1 DADS – GOLDEN REPAIR

EMMA SWIFT – BLONDE ON THE TRACKS

JOSH TESKEY & ASH GRUNWALD – PUSH THE BLUES AWAY

THE TESKEY BROTHERS – LIVE AT THE FORUM

VIKA & LINDA – SUNDAY (THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ISO

BEST INDEPENDENT POP ALBUM OR EP

CUB SPORT – LIKE NIRVANA

DONNY BENÉT – MR EXPERIENCE

GORDI – OUR TWO SKINS

JACK RIVER – STRANGER HEART

TIA GOSTELOW – CHRYSALIS

BEST INDEPENDENT ROCK ALBUM OR EP

DMA’S – THE GLOW

LIME CORDIALE – 14 STEPS TO A BETTER YOU

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER – SIDEWAYS TO NEW ITALY

SLOWLY SLOWLY – RACE CAR BLUES

SPACEY JANE – SUNLIGHT

BEST INDEPENDENT CLASSICAL ALBUM OR EP

ANDREW BLANCH / ARIEL NURHADI – ALCHEMY

AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA / RICHARD TOGNETTI – BRAHMS: SYMPHONIES 3 & 4

ENSEMBLE OFFSPRING – SONGBIRDS

JAYSON GILLHAM / ADELAIDE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA / NICHOLAS CARTER – BEETHOVEN: THE PIANO CONCERTOS

JOSEPH TAWADROS / JAMES TAWADROS/ SYDNEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA / BENJAMIN NORTHEY – LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

BREAKTHROUGH INDEPENDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – PRESENTED BY PPCA

HAIKU HANDS

HAYLEY MARY

MIA WRAY

SPACEY JANE

SYCCO

BEST INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ALBUM OR EP

CHARLIE THREADS – SAY LESS

CHILLINIT – THE OCTAGON

HORRORSHOW – NEW NORMAL DELUXE

RYLAND ROSE – CHAMPION OF THE LOSERS

ST. CHRISTOPH & SHAADE – BIG MOOD

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE OR ELECTRONICA ALBUM OR EP

BANOFFEE – LOOK AT US NOW DAD

HAIKU HANDS – HAIKU HANDS

LANKS – SPIRITS PT. 1

LASTLINGS – FIRST CONTACT

VLOSSOM – MY FRIEND

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE, ELECTRONICA OR CLUB SINGLE

DMA’S – CRIMINALS (THE AVALANCHES REMIX)

FLUME – THE DIFFERENCE FEAT. TORO Y MOI

PNAU – RIVER FEAT. LADYHAWKE

SHOCKONE – FOLLOW ME

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – SENDING ME UR LOVING (TOM TRAGO REMIX)

BEST INDEPENDENT JAZZ ALBUM OR EP

JULIEN WILSON – STOCK

KATIE NOONAN – THE SWEETEST TABOO

MILDLIFE – AUTOMATIC

PARTY DOZEN – PRAY FOR PARTY DOZEN

VANESSA PERICA ORCHESTRA – LOVE IS A TEMPORARY MADNESS

BEST INDEPENDENT PUNK ALBUM OR EP

A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS – PAID SALVATION

CABLE TIES – FAR ENOUGH

CRY CLUB – GOD, I’M SUCH A MESS

THE CHATS – HIGH RISK BEHAVIOUR

VIOLENT SOHO – EVERYTHING IS A-OK

BEST INDEPENDENT HEAVY ALBUM OR EP

IN HEARTS WAKE – KALIYUGA

MAKE THEM SUFFER – HOW TO SURVIVE A FUNERAL

PARKWAY DRIVE – VIVA THE UNDERDOGS

POLARIS – THE DEATH OF ME

WOLF & CUB – NIL

BEST INDEPENDENT CHILDREN’S ALBUM

OR EP

AMBER LAWRENCE – KIDS GONE COUNTRY 2 – FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY

DIVER CITY – WELCOME TO DIVER CITY

SPOTTY KITES – HAVE A SPOTTY CHRISTMAS

TEENY TINY STEVIES – THOUGHTFUL SONGS FOR LITTLE PEOPLE

THE WIGGLES – CHOO CHOO TRAINS, PROPELLER PLANES & TOOT TOOT CHUGGA CHUGGA BIG RED CAR!

