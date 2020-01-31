The Beatles Apple Rooftop Concert Was 51 Years Ago This Week

51 years ago this week, The Beatles performed their final concert. The Beatles Apple Rooftop concert was filmed for what was originally the Get Back project but eventually became the ‘Let It Be’ film.

On 30 January, 1969, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr played together for the last time. Billy Preston also featured as a fifth Beatles at these sessions.

The setlist was:

“Get Back” (take one)

“Get Back” (take two)

“Don’t Let Me Down” (take one)

“I’ve Got a Feeling” (take one)

“One After 909”

“Dig a Pony”

“I’ve Got a Feeling” (take two)

“Don’t Let Me Down” (take two)

“Get Back” (take three)

Three of the songs ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’, ‘One After 909’ and ‘Dig A Pony’ were used on the Let It Be album, released in 1970. While the final Beatles studio album, its predecessor ‘Abbey Road’ was recorded after it.

Watch these highlights from the performance:

The Beatles – Apple Rooftop Concert (1969) Full Video – YouTube from Roger Jr Dunn on Vimeo.

