 The Beatles ‘Get Back’ DVD and Blu-Ray Has Been Delayed - Noise11.com
The Beatles Get Back DVD

The Beatles ‘Get Back’ DVD and Blu-Ray Has Been Delayed

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2022

in News

The release of The Beatles’ Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ documentary on DVD and Blu-Ray has been delayed.

In a message to fans, The Beatles tweeted, “Hello All – We had a technical and supply chain issue with our “The Beatles: Get Back” Blu-ray & DVD. We’re sorry for the delay. We look forward to sharing a new release date soon”.

The DVD/Blu-Ray released announcement was met with a yawn by fans disappointed that there were no extras on the physical release. The ‘Get Back’ DVD was just a three disc replica of the Disney+ streamed documentary.

Peter Jackson compiled ‘Get Back’ from the 60 hours of unused footage of the original 1970 ‘Let It Be’ movie by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The footage had remained unseen in a vault for 50 years.

Jackson hinted recently that an official release of the ‘Let It Be’ movie may be on its way but that is yet to be officially confirmed.

