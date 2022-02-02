The Beatles ‘Get Back’ DVD and Blu-Ray Has Been Delayed - Noise11.com

The release of The Beatles’ Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ documentary on DVD and Blu-Ray has been delayed.

In a message to fans, The Beatles tweeted, “Hello All – We had a technical and supply chain issue with our “The Beatles: Get Back” Blu-ray & DVD. We’re sorry for the delay. We look forward to sharing a new release date soon”.

Hello All – We had a technical and supply chain issue with our “The Beatles: Get Back” Blu-ray & DVD. We’re sorry for the delay. We look forward to sharing a new release date soon. #TheBeatlesGetBack pic.twitter.com/swTvPxhcB9 — The Beatles (@thebeatles) February 2, 2022

The DVD/Blu-Ray released announcement was met with a yawn by fans disappointed that there were no extras on the physical release. The ‘Get Back’ DVD was just a three disc replica of the Disney+ streamed documentary.

Peter Jackson compiled ‘Get Back’ from the 60 hours of unused footage of the original 1970 ‘Let It Be’ movie by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The footage had remained unseen in a vault for 50 years.

Jackson hinted recently that an official release of the ‘Let It Be’ movie may be on its way but that is yet to be officially confirmed.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



