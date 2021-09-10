The Faces May Have 14 New Songs Set To Go - Noise11.com

The Faces appear to have more than a dozen new songs set to go and could be planning a tour.

The 2021 line-up of the Faces features Rod Stewart, Ron Wood and Kenney Jones. If a new album is on the way the gap between the last Faces album ‘Ooh La La’ (1973) and now (48 years) is much bigger than the upcoming ABBA album (40 years).

Noise11 reported back in July that The Faces were up to something.

After the release of ‘Ooh La La’ in 1974 Ron Wood was poached by the Rolling Stones and became the guitarist replacing Mick Taylor from the ‘Black and Blue’ (1975) album and onwards.

Stewart was already a major solo star and used his free-time over the rest of the 70s to go from star to superstar. Jones joined The Who.

As The Faces, the Stewart line-up recorded four albums ‘First Step’ (1970), ‘Long Player’ and ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink’ (both in 1971) and ‘Ooh La La’ (1973).

There was also the live album ‘Coast To Coast: Overture and Beginners’ (1974).

The Faces last two albums ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink’ and ‘Ooh La La’ reached no 4 and no in Australia. ‘Ooh La La’ was a no 1 album in the UK.

They are best known for the track ‘Stay With Me’ which became a staple of Rod Stewart’s solo setlist.

In 2015 Kenney Jones recalled for me the night Keith Moon died. “I was going to the opening of the Buddy Holly movie that Paul McCartney was producing,” Kenney told Noise11.com. “We had a party before the film. We all walked around the corner to Leicester Square Odeon around midnight and watched the film. I said goodnight to Keith Moon. I asked him how he was. He said he hadn’t had a drink for a while. He told me ‘I take these pills to stop me drinking and if I have one drink they make me violently ill’. That was that. We all went off and watched the film and said goodnight to each other. The next morning I turned the TV on and it said ‘Keith Moon has been found dead of a drug overdose’. I went ‘I can’t believe this’. He is such a practical joker it can’t be right. Sure enough it was true and I had only been with him a few hours before”.

Kenney insisted Moon’s death was an accident. “What transpired was he must have gotten home at about half past two in the morning, taken his night-time pill and gone to bed and then woken up a couple of hours later and thought it was morning and taken the other pill. They were too close together and it was enough to slow his heart down,” Kenney said.

Keith Moon died on September 7, 1978. Jones replaced him in The Who. Kenney Jones spent 10 years as The Who drummer and recorded two albums with the band.

His biggest hit with The Who was 1981’s ‘You Better You Bet’.

Fun fact: Charlie Watts did not play on one of The Stones’ biggest hits ‘Its Only Rock N Roll’. Kenney did. But you see Charlie in the video.

