Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Final Episode of The Sound Series One To Air On Sunday

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Victorian Government / Mushroom Group music initiative The Sound will air its final broadcast of Series One this Sunday.

Series One finale features Tones And I, Guy Sebastian, Bliss n Eso, Vika & Linda, Electric Fields featuring Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy & John Butler, Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald, CXLOE and more with a tribute to Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs starring: Jimmy Barnes, Chris Cheney (The Living End), Mahalia Barnes, Ben Rodgers, Lachy Doley and Jackie Barnes

Mondo Rock will feature in ‘From The Vault’ and special guest co-hosts: Keith Urban, Jack Thompson & Molly Meldrum.

“I’m so honoured to be on this final episode of the very first series of The Sound. To have a show like this on TV that showcases Australian music is so important to our industry and the artists,” said Guy Sebastian.

EPISODE SIX: SUNDAY 23 AUGUST, 5.30PM ON ABC
REPEATS SATURDAY 29 AUGUST, 12.30PM ON ABC
Stream on iview

Starring
TONES AND I
GUY SEBASTIAN
BLISS N ESO
VIKA & LINDA
ELECTRIC FIELDS FEAT. MISSY HIGGINS, JESSICA MAUBOY & JOHN BUTLER
JOSH TESKEY & ASH GRUNWALD
CXLOE

JIMMY BARNES, CHRIS CHENEY (THE LIVING END), MAHALIA BARNES, BEN RODGERS, LACHY DOLEY AND JACKIE BARNES
pay tribute to
BILLY THORPE AND THE AZTECS

MONDO ROCK
‘From The Vault’

Hosted by
JANE GAZZO, ZAN ROWE
and special guests KEITH URBAN, JACK THOMPSON & MOLLY MELDRUM

#TheSoundAU

Noise11.com

