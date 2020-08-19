The Final Episode of The Sound Series One To Air On Sunday

The Victorian Government / Mushroom Group music initiative The Sound will air its final broadcast of Series One this Sunday.

Series One finale features Tones And I, Guy Sebastian, Bliss n Eso, Vika & Linda, Electric Fields featuring Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy & John Butler, Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald, CXLOE and more with a tribute to Billy Thorpe and The Aztecs starring: Jimmy Barnes, Chris Cheney (The Living End), Mahalia Barnes, Ben Rodgers, Lachy Doley and Jackie Barnes

Mondo Rock will feature in ‘From The Vault’ and special guest co-hosts: Keith Urban, Jack Thompson & Molly Meldrum.

“I’m so honoured to be on this final episode of the very first series of The Sound. To have a show like this on TV that showcases Australian music is so important to our industry and the artists,” said Guy Sebastian.

EPISODE SIX: SUNDAY 23 AUGUST, 5.30PM ON ABC

REPEATS SATURDAY 29 AUGUST, 12.30PM ON ABC

Stream on iview

Starring

TONES AND I

GUY SEBASTIAN

BLISS N ESO

VIKA & LINDA

ELECTRIC FIELDS FEAT. MISSY HIGGINS, JESSICA MAUBOY & JOHN BUTLER

JOSH TESKEY & ASH GRUNWALD

CXLOE

JIMMY BARNES, CHRIS CHENEY (THE LIVING END), MAHALIA BARNES, BEN RODGERS, LACHY DOLEY AND JACKIE BARNES

pay tribute to

BILLY THORPE AND THE AZTECS

MONDO ROCK

‘From The Vault’

Hosted by

JANE GAZZO, ZAN ROWE

and special guests KEITH URBAN, JACK THOMPSON & MOLLY MELDRUM

#TheSoundAU

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments