The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way - Noise11.com

Motown will release the first ever anthology for soul great Mary Wilson in March.

‘Mary Wilson’s The Motown Anthology’ will feature 38 songs Mary’s early days in The Primettes, her successful innings in The Supremes and her solo years.

Mary worked with songwriters Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Deke Richards, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Thom Bell and Linda Creed. Many of the songs are rare or unreleased as well as the premiere on CD of the solo songs produced by Gus Dudgeon (Elton John and Cat Stevens producer).

The set was overseen by Turkessa Babich, Mary Wilson’s daughter, and Jay D. Schwartz, her longtime publicist, with its 44-page booklet stuffed with rare and previously unpublished color photos. The booklet also features detailed track annotations, and exclusive tributes to Mary from such luminaries as Dionne Warwick, Darlene Love, Otis Williams, Duke Fakir, Martha Reeves, Claudette Robinson, Brian and Edward Holland, Paul McCartney, Rita Coolidge, Merry Clayton, Brenda Russell, Blinky Williams, and RuPaul. Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton has penned a special appreciation, as well, for this ultimate celebration of Supreme legend Mary Wilson.

‘Mary Wilson’s The Motown Anthology’ will be released on 22 March 2022.

2CD

Disc 1

1. Pretty Baby (Mono Single Version) – The Primettes

2. Baby Don’t Go (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

3. The Tears (Stereo Mix) – The Supremes

4. Our Day Will Come (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

5. Come And Get These Memories (Alternate Mix) – Diana Ross & The Supremes

6. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970) – Diana Ross & The Supremes

7. Falling In Love With Love (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970)- Diana Ross & The Supremes

8. Send Him To Me – The Supremes

9. If You Let Me Baby – The Supremes

10. Son Of A Preacher Man – The Supremes

11. Witchi Tai To – The Supremes

12. Touch (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

13. Floy Joy (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

14. Automatically Sunshine (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

15. I Keep It Hid (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

16. Can We Love Again (Outtake) – The Supremes

17. Early Morning Love (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

18. You Turn Me Around (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

19. You’re What’s Missing In My Life (2021 Alternate Mix Edit) – The Supremes

20. Don’t Let My Teardrops Bother You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

21. Till The Boat Sails Away (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

22. I Don’t Want To Lose You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

Disc 2

1. We Should Be Closer Together (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

2. You Are The Heart Of Me (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

3. Anytime At All – Mary Wilson

4. Red Hot – Mary Wilson

5. I’ve Got What You Need – Mary Wilson

6. You Make Me Feel So Good – Mary Wilson

7. (I Love A) Warm Summer Night – Mary Wilson

8. Pick Up The Pieces – Mary Wilson

9. You’re The Light That Guides My Way – Mary Wilson

10. Midnight Dancer – Mary Wilson

11. Save Me (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

12. Love Talk (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

13. Green River (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

14. You Danced My Heart Around The Stars (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

15. Why Can’t We All Get Along – Mary Wilson

16. Red Hot (The Eric Kupper Remix) – Mary Wilson

Digital

1. Pretty Baby (Mono Single Version) – The Primettes

2. Baby Don’t Go (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

3. The Tears (Stereo Mix) – The Supremes

4. Our Day Will Come (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

5. Come And Get These Memories (Alternate Mix) – Diana Ross & The Supremes

6. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970) – Diana Ross & The Supremes

7. Falling In Love With Love (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970)- Diana Ross & The Supremes

8. Send Him To Me – The Supremes

9. If You Let Me Baby – The Supremes

10. Son Of A Preacher Man – The Supremes

11. Witchi Tai To – The Supremes

12. Touch (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

13. Floy Joy (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

14. Automatically Sunshine (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

15. I Keep It Hid (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

16. Can We Love Again (Outtake) – The Supremes

17. Early Morning Love (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

18. You Turn Me Around (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes

19. You’re What’s Missing In My Life (2021 Alternate Mix Edit) – The Supremes

20. Don’t Let My Teardrops Bother You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

21. Till The Boat Sails Away (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

22. I Don’t Want To Lose You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

23. We Should Be Closer Together (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

24. You Are The Heart Of Me (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

25. Anytime At All – Mary Wilson

26. Red Hot – Mary Wilson

27. I’ve Got What You Need – Mary Wilson

28. You Make Me Feel So Good – Mary Wilson

29. (I Love A) Warm Summer Night – Mary Wilson

30. Pick Up The Pieces – Mary Wilson

31. You’re The Light That Guides My Way – Mary Wilson

32. Midnight Dancer – Mary Wilson

33. Save Me (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

34. Love Talk (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

35. Green River (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

36. You Danced My Heart Around The Stars (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson

37. Why Can’t We All Get Along – Mary Wilson

38. Red Hot (The Eric Kupper Remix) – Mary Wilson

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



