The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way - Noise11.com

Mary Wilson

The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2022

in News

Motown will release the first ever anthology for soul great Mary Wilson in March.

‘Mary Wilson’s The Motown Anthology’ will feature 38 songs Mary’s early days in The Primettes, her successful innings in The Supremes and her solo years.

Mary worked with songwriters Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Deke Richards, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Thom Bell and Linda Creed. Many of the songs are rare or unreleased as well as the premiere on CD of the solo songs produced by Gus Dudgeon (Elton John and Cat Stevens producer).

The set was overseen by Turkessa Babich, Mary Wilson’s daughter, and Jay D. Schwartz, her longtime publicist, with its 44-page booklet stuffed with rare and previously unpublished color photos. The booklet also features detailed track annotations, and exclusive tributes to Mary from such luminaries as Dionne Warwick, Darlene Love, Otis Williams, Duke Fakir, Martha Reeves, Claudette Robinson, Brian and Edward Holland, Paul McCartney, Rita Coolidge, Merry Clayton, Brenda Russell, Blinky Williams, and RuPaul. Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton has penned a special appreciation, as well, for this ultimate celebration of Supreme legend Mary Wilson.

‘Mary Wilson’s The Motown Anthology’ will be released on 22 March 2022.

2CD
Disc 1
1. Pretty Baby (Mono Single Version) – The Primettes
2. Baby Don’t Go (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
3. The Tears (Stereo Mix) – The Supremes
4. Our Day Will Come (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
5. Come And Get These Memories (Alternate Mix) – Diana Ross & The Supremes
6. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970) – Diana Ross & The Supremes
7. Falling In Love With Love (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970)- Diana Ross & The Supremes
8. Send Him To Me – The Supremes
9. If You Let Me Baby – The Supremes
10. Son Of A Preacher Man – The Supremes
11. Witchi Tai To – The Supremes
12. Touch (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
13. Floy Joy (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
14. Automatically Sunshine (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
15. I Keep It Hid (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
16. Can We Love Again (Outtake) – The Supremes
17. Early Morning Love (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
18. You Turn Me Around (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
19. You’re What’s Missing In My Life (2021 Alternate Mix Edit) – The Supremes
20. Don’t Let My Teardrops Bother You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
21. Till The Boat Sails Away (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
22. I Don’t Want To Lose You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes

Disc 2
1. We Should Be Closer Together (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
2. You Are The Heart Of Me (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
3. Anytime At All – Mary Wilson
4. Red Hot – Mary Wilson
5. I’ve Got What You Need – Mary Wilson
6. You Make Me Feel So Good – Mary Wilson
7. (I Love A) Warm Summer Night – Mary Wilson
8. Pick Up The Pieces – Mary Wilson
9. You’re The Light That Guides My Way – Mary Wilson
10. Midnight Dancer – Mary Wilson
11. Save Me (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
12. Love Talk (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
13. Green River (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
14. You Danced My Heart Around The Stars (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
15. Why Can’t We All Get Along – Mary Wilson
16. Red Hot (The Eric Kupper Remix) – Mary Wilson

Digital
1. Pretty Baby (Mono Single Version) – The Primettes
2. Baby Don’t Go (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
3. The Tears (Stereo Mix) – The Supremes
4. Our Day Will Come (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
5. Come And Get These Memories (Alternate Mix) – Diana Ross & The Supremes
6. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970) – Diana Ross & The Supremes
7. Falling In Love With Love (Live at The Frontier January 13, 1970)- Diana Ross & The Supremes
8. Send Him To Me – The Supremes
9. If You Let Me Baby – The Supremes
10. Son Of A Preacher Man – The Supremes
11. Witchi Tai To – The Supremes
12. Touch (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
13. Floy Joy (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
14. Automatically Sunshine (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
15. I Keep It Hid (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
16. Can We Love Again (Outtake) – The Supremes
17. Early Morning Love (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
18. You Turn Me Around (2021 Alternate Mix) – The Supremes
19. You’re What’s Missing In My Life (2021 Alternate Mix Edit) – The Supremes
20. Don’t Let My Teardrops Bother You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
21. Till The Boat Sails Away (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
22. I Don’t Want To Lose You (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
23. We Should Be Closer Together (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
24. You Are The Heart Of Me (2021 Alternate Vocal and Mix) – The Supremes
25. Anytime At All – Mary Wilson
26. Red Hot – Mary Wilson
27. I’ve Got What You Need – Mary Wilson
28. You Make Me Feel So Good – Mary Wilson
29. (I Love A) Warm Summer Night – Mary Wilson
30. Pick Up The Pieces – Mary Wilson
31. You’re The Light That Guides My Way – Mary Wilson
32. Midnight Dancer – Mary Wilson
33. Save Me (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
34. Love Talk (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
35. Green River (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
36. You Danced My Heart Around The Stars (The Gus Dudgeon Sessions) – Mary Wilson
37. Why Can’t We All Get Along – Mary Wilson
38. Red Hot (The Eric Kupper Remix) – Mary Wilson

