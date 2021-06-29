The Killers' Album 8 Has Commenced Operation - Noise11.com

The Killers have started work on their eighth studio album.

The band’s guitarist Dave Keuning – who took a hiatus from the group in 2017 to pursue a solo career – has revealed The Killers have not only recorded their concept LP, which is due out this year, but Brandon Flowers and co have already made headway with some ideas for its follow-up.

Speaking to NME for their ‘In Conversation’ series, the musician said of their follow-up to 2020’s ‘Imploding the Mirage’ – which he did not appear on – that: “It still sounds like The Killers.

“A lot of these songs were ready to be recorded, and I would come in and play guitar.

“I did actually come in with a few song ideas that we worked on together and then made the record, so that was fun. It’s different.”

On their progress with the next LP, he added: “I’m just happy to be back in any capacity on the seventh record and now that that’s done, I’m just excited to write and see where the eighth one goes.

“I don’t think we know what it’ll sound like. It’s too early, but we’re writing ideas for it and we’ve got quite a few already, so we have a good start.”

The 45-year-old musician – who has released two solo records, ‘2019’s ‘Prismism’ and this year’s ‘A Mild Case of Everything’ – has also been getting to grips with the tracks on ‘Imploding The Mirage’ so he’s ready to play them at their concerts.

He added: “I’m happy to play them live, I’m not gonna do nothing. I wanna play the songs.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments