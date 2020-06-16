 The Killers Debut New Song 'My Own Soul's Warning' - Noise11.com
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers Debut New Song ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2020

in News

The Killers have just popped out a new song ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’. Its the next taste of the upcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

Imploding The Mirage is The Killers’ sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017’s chart topping Wonderful Wonderful. Produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since the band left their hometown of Las Vegas and it features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the group, who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

The Killers have also rescheduled their UK dates for 2021.

Tuesday 25th May 2021 DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM **
Thursday 27th May 2021 BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##
Saturday 29th May 2021 COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM ##
Monday 31st May 2021 SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM **
Wednesday 2nd June 2021 NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM **
Friday 4th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^
Saturday 5th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^
Tuesday 8th June 2021 FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM **
Thursday 10th June 2021 MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##
Saturday 12th June 2021 MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **
Tuesday 15th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE^^
Wednesday 16th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) at the shows.

