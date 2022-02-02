The Living End Play Their First Show In A Year For One Electric Day - Noise11.com

The Living End reported for duty at One Electric Day in Werribee on Sunday afternoon.

The show was the first gig for The Living End since January 2021. Chris Cheney has been out doing his first solo thing with Red Hot Summer. The One Electric Day audience were the first to see Chris Cheney, Andy Strachan and Scott Owen back on stage together again all that time.

The Living End setlist on Sunday January 30 was:

Second Solution (from The Living End, 1998)

Roll On (from Roll On, 2000)

Tainted Love (Gloria Jones cover)

All Torn Down (from The Living End, 1998)

Nothing Lasts Forever (from State of Emergency, 2006)

Drop the Needle (from Wunderbar, 2018)

Prisoner of Society (from The Living End, 1998)

West End Riot (from The Living End, 1998)

Uncle Harry (from Roll On, 2000)

White Noise (from White Noise, 2008)

Chris Cheney has three more Red Hot Summer shows.

5 February, Port Macquarie

12 February, Berry

27 February, Canberra

The Living End will tour with Hunters & Collectors for Red Hot Summer from 20 February.

20 February, Sydney

26 and 27 February, Mornington

5 March, Kiama

12 March, Barossa Valley

13 March, Victor Harbour

19 March, Ballarat

20 March, Launceston

26 March, Wodonga

2 April, Caversham

9 April, Mannum

10 April, Baulkham Hills

23 April, Gold Coast

30 April, Bribie Island

1 May, Noosa

14 May, Cairns

