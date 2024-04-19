Pandemonium Times Announced and Local Acts Revealed - Noise11.com

The first Pandemonium Festival shows get underway in Melbourne (Saturday 20 April). The schedule for each city has now been revealed as well as the opening acts.

Local openers have been confirmed and they are:

MELBOURNE

Aimee Francis & The Midnight Hours are dedicated to creating a good old-fashioned rock show, wanting everyone to leave their troubles behind and just have a good time. The dynamic rock-country performer has played at renowned festivals such as Dinah Shore and SXSW in the US, L Fest in the UK, and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland

SYDNEY

Sydney locals, Fyrebirds have opened for Jon Stevens (Noiseworks) NRL Football matches and most recently the Sounds of Rock Festival with Billy Ocean, Ian Moss and Baby Animals.

GOLD COAST

Gold Coast alt rockers The Silencio have been ever evolving and maturing since their inception in

2014. Recenlty they premiered recent single ‘Same But Different’ on Triple J’s Breakfast Show which was also supported by a video premiere on The Music.

BRISBANE

Brisbane hard rockers PistonFist have appeared at major Australian rock festivals such as Dead

of Winter, Halloween Hysteria, Moondoll Festival and Blacken Open Air! The band opened for Smashing Pumpkins and Janes Addiction in 2022 and will be heading to Europe in July for a huge tour opening for Cancer Bats.

SET TIMES FOR ALL SHOWS ARE AS FOLLOWS

MELBOURNE

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens

1.30pm: Gates Open

2.10-2.40pm Aimee Francis & The Midnight Hours

3.00-3.40pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.00-4.30pm: Wolfmother

5.00pm-5.40pm: Wheatus

6.00-6.45pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.20-8.30pm: Blondie

9.10-10.20pm: Alice Cooper

NEWCASTLE

Tuesday, April 23: Newcaslte Entertainment Centre

5.00pm: Doors Open

6.00-6.30pm: Wolfmother

7.00-7.30pm: Psychedelic Furs

8.00-9.10pm: Blondie

9.50-11.00pm: Alice Cooper

SYDNEY

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney Olympic Park Precinct

2.00pm: Gates Open

2.30-3.00pm Fyrebirds

3.20-4.00pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.20-5.00pm: Wolfmother

5.20pm-6.00pm: Wheatus

6.20-7.05pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.40-8.50pm: Blondie

9.30-10.40pm: Alice Cooper

GOLD COAST

Saturday, April 27: Broadwater Parklands

1.00pm: Gates Open

1.40-2.10pm The Silencio

2.30-3.10pm: Cosmic Psychos

3.30-4.10pm: Wolfmother

4.30pm-5.10pm: Wheatus

5.30-6.15pm: Psychedelic Furs

6.50-8.00pm: Blondie

8.40-9.50pm: Alice Cooper

BRISBANE

Sunday, April 28: Eatons Hill Hotel

1.30pm: Gates Open

2.10-2.40pm PistonFist

3.00-3.40pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.00-4.40pm: Wolfmother

5.00pm-5.45pm: Wheatus

6.15-7.00pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.40-8.50pm: Alice Cooper

