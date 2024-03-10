Icehouse and Jet Introduce Legend of the Lawn 2024 - Noise11.com

After a huge 2023, Legends on the Lawn will return to Mackay for 2024 with Icehouse and Jet headlining at line-up with Jon Stevens, Pete Murray, Baby Animals, 1927 and Bachelor Girl.

Former 4MK DJ, now Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said after the success of the 2023 Legends On The Lawn it was fantastic to see such huge names stepping out once more for the 2024 event. “Legends On The Lawn will return again in June,” he said. “With Australian music royalty ICEHOUSE, Jet, Jon Stevens and Pete Murray, as well as crowd favourites Baby Animals and 1927, it’s certain to be an epic live music event that will benefit our community and our economy. Legends On The Lawn is shaping up to be a major drawcard for our region, attracting visitors who will also have the opportunity to experience all of the natural attractions on offer, including platypus spotting, sunrise on the beach with kangaroos and exploring our pristine beaches and tropical rainforests.”

Tickets for Legends on the Lawn go on sale at 9.00am QLD time on Thursday, 14 March through Ticketmaster. Tickets are only available through authorised ticket outlets. Patrons are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other third party sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

For further information, head to legendsonthelawn.com.au.

Saturday, 1 June 2024

Harrup Park, MACKAY QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

