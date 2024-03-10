 Icehouse and Jet Introduce Legend of the Lawn 2024 - Noise11.com
Legends on the Lawn

Icehouse and Jet Introduce Legend of the Lawn 2024

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

After a huge 2023, Legends on the Lawn will return to Mackay for 2024 with Icehouse and Jet headlining at line-up with Jon Stevens, Pete Murray, Baby Animals, 1927 and Bachelor Girl.

Former 4MK DJ, now Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said after the success of the 2023 Legends On The Lawn it was fantastic to see such huge names stepping out once more for the 2024 event. “Legends On The Lawn will return again in June,” he said. “With Australian music royalty ICEHOUSE, Jet, Jon Stevens and Pete Murray, as well as crowd favourites Baby Animals and 1927, it’s certain to be an epic live music event that will benefit our community and our economy. Legends On The Lawn is shaping up to be a major drawcard for our region, attracting visitors who will also have the opportunity to experience all of the natural attractions on offer, including platypus spotting, sunrise on the beach with kangaroos and exploring our pristine beaches and tropical rainforests.”

Tickets for Legends on the Lawn go on sale at 9.00am QLD time on Thursday, 14 March through Ticketmaster. Tickets are only available through authorised ticket outlets. Patrons are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other third party sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

For further information, head to legendsonthelawn.com.au.

Saturday, 1 June 2024
Harrup Park, MACKAY QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens.

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simple Minds Play Two Shows In One Night At Sydney Opera House

Simple Minds have started their Australian tour with two shows back to back at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday (8 February 2023).

February 9, 2024
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Summer Start Times For Simple Minds/Icehouse Shows Victoria

Simple Minds and Icehouse will reunite for Red Hot Summer this weekend with two shows, Saturday in Mornington and Sunday in the Yarra Valley.

February 7, 2024
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simple Minds Are Alive and Kicking Again In Australia

Simple Minds will kick off their Australian dates for Red Hot Summer on Thursday with two shows on Thursday at the Sydney Opera House and then the double header with Icehouse on Saturday and Sunday in Victoria.

February 6, 2024
Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Icehouse and The Angels Get Together For Iconic Moment of Performance of ‘Marseilles’

Icehouse and The Angels combined for a powerhouse performance of the classic Angels track ‘Marseilles’ in Adelaide over the weekend.

November 26, 2023
Icehouse and Simple Minds Get It On
Icehouse and Simple Minds Cover T.Rex ‘Get It On’

Icehouse and Simple Minds have collaborated on a brand new cover of the T.Rex classic ‘Get It On’.

November 25, 2023
Icehouse at One Electric Day 19 November 2023 photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11
Jon Stevens and Icehouse Back To Back Deliver 24 Songs Everyone Knows At One Electric Day

One of the great things about Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day is the concentration of Classic Australian rock.

November 20, 2023
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Another Simple Minds and Icehouse Red Hot Summer Sells Out

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out event for the Simple Minds and Icehouse 2024 tour.

October 10, 2023