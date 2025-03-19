Icehouse To Return To Sydney’s Coliseum Theatre - Noise11.com

Icehouse will return to Sydney’s Coliseum Theatre in August for their second performance.

The Coliseum Theatre at Rooty Hill is one of Sydney’s newest venues. The $100 million venue opened in December 2019. Icehouse first played at the venue on 7 September, 2024.

Unfortunately even thought Michael Paynter will have finished uo with Jesus Christ Superstar he has other commitments at the time of this date and will not be in the show. Michael Paynter is currently starring as Jesus in the 2025 Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Watch Michael’s JC Superstar Noise11 interview.

Iva Davies said, “Last September we played at the Coliseum Theatre for the first time and it was a wonderful night – the audience singing along with us to every song was a major thrill for the band and me while the excellent sound of the theatre and the helpful staff made the evening truly memorable.

“So, after having only been playing large outdoor shows this year, we’re looking forward to going indoors and playing at The Coliseum again for this special event on August 23rd.”

He added, “The band and I look forward to experiencing the intimate and powerful energy of The Coliseum’s audience once more. It’s going to be a night to remember and we can’t wait to share it with everyone who joins us. See you there!”

ICEHOUSE

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Coliseum Theatre, Western Sydney

Rooty Hill NSW

Special Guest: Rolling Holy

