Icehouse Play First Show Of 2025 For Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Series one of Red Hot Summer for 2025 is underway with Icehouse headlining dates through to 29 March before series two is handed over to ZZ Top and George Thorogood.

Icehouse 2025 came with a slight adjustment. Guitarist and co-singer Michael Paynter is currently working on the new Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. His starring moment lead vocal for ‘Man of Colours’ was dropped from this show but instead the lesser heard live ‘Fatman’ and ‘Sister’ made the setlist.

Icehouse setlist 4 January 2024, Mornington Red Hot Summer

Fatman (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)

Walls (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)

Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Electric Blue (from Man of Colours, 1987)

No Promises (from Measure For Measure, 1986)

Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Miss Divine (from Code Blue, 1990)

Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)

Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Sister (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)

We Can Get Together (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)

Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols cover)

Nothing Too Series (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Series one also features Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 4th January COMPLETED

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 11th January

Mary Anne Reserve, Manum SA

***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st February

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 8th February

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 15th February

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 22nd February

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 22nd March

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 29th March

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Series Two

The Red Hot Summer shows will feature ZZ Top, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC

Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May

Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Strictly 18+

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

