Icehouse Play First Show Of 2025 For Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Series one of Red Hot Summer for 2025 is underway with Icehouse headlining dates through to 29 March before series two is handed over to ZZ Top and George Thorogood.
Icehouse 2025 came with a slight adjustment. Guitarist and co-singer Michael Paynter is currently working on the new Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. His starring moment lead vocal for ‘Man of Colours’ was dropped from this show but instead the lesser heard live ‘Fatman’ and ‘Sister’ made the setlist.
Icehouse setlist 4 January 2024, Mornington Red Hot Summer
Fatman (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)
Walls (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)
Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Electric Blue (from Man of Colours, 1987)
No Promises (from Measure For Measure, 1986)
Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Miss Divine (from Code Blue, 1990)
Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)
Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Sister (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)
We Can Get Together (from Icehouse Flowers, 1980)
Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols cover)
Nothing Too Series (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Series one also features Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:
Saturday 4th January COMPLETED
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 11th January
Mary Anne Reserve, Manum SA
***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Saturday 1st February
Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 8th February
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 15th February
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 22nd February
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Saturday 22nd March
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA
This is an 18+ show
Saturday 29th March
Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
Series Two
The Red Hot Summer shows will feature ZZ Top, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:
Saturday 26th April
Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC
Strictly 18+
Sunday 27th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Strictly 18+
Saturday 3rd May
Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Strictly 18+
Sunday 4th May
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Strictly 18+
Saturday 10th May
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Strictly 18+
https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE