Lookout Festival Plays To Capacity Crowds In Queensland With Incubus and Live - Noise11.com

With all the doom and gloom in the live music industry right now, the all-new Lookout Festival is off to a fine start with 12,000+ concert goers heading to Sandstone Point and Gold Coast, Queensland on Saturday and Sunday for the Lookout Festival.
The double header of Live+ and Incubus together with Australian guests Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and The Superjesus gave the punters bang for the buck value.
The Lookout Festival is brand new for 2024 from Face To Face Touring, the new company from the newly merged Regional Touring and Zaccaria Touring in Australia.
Here’s how in looked on Saturday:
Incubus, at Lookout Festival, 6 April, 2024, Sandstone Point, Queensland
Quicksand (from Little Grenades, 2006)
Nice to Know You (from Morning View, 2001)
Anna Molly (from Little Grenades, 2006)
Stellar (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Sick Sad Little World (from A Crow Left Of The Murder, 2004)
Circles (from Morning View, 2001)
The Warmth (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Pardon Me (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Karma, Come Back (from Trust Fall: Side B EP, 2020)
Come Together (The Beatles cover)
Are You In? (from Morning View, 2001)
Vitamin (from S.C.I.E.N.C.E, 1997)
Glory Box (Portishead cover)
Echo (from Morning View, 2001)
Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)
Drive (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Wish You Were Here (from Morning View, 2001)
Live setlist 6 April 2024 Sandstone Point, QLD
Hold Me Up (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
All Over You (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Selling the Drama (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Freaks (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
Pain Lies on the Riverside (from Mental Jewelry, 1991)
Pillar of Davidson (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
The Dolphin’s Cry (from The Distance To Here, 1999)
Leave the Radio On (Goose Blackstone song)
Turn My Head (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
Shite Towne (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
White, Discussion (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Overcome (From V, 2001)
Lakini’s Juice (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
Encore:
I Alone (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Lightning Crashes (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~
Saturday 6th April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Sunday 7th April
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Saturday 13th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Saturday 20th April
Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA
ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~
Tuesday 9th April
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Wednesday 10th April
Thursday 11th April sold out
The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Sunday 14th April sold out
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
Wednesday 17th April
The Drive, Adelaide SA
https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2024/
