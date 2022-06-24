The Presley’s Honor Elvis With Hand Prints At Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre - Noise11.com

The family of Elvis Presley has honored his contribution to Hollywood by having their hand prints included outside the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“My family and I are so truly honored and grateful to have been asked to put our handprints in such an incredible and historic place together,” Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley said on her socials.

My family and I are so truly honored and grateful to have been asked to put our handprints in such an incredible and historic place together @ChineseTheatres @WalkofFameStar Thanks, @wbpictures @ElvisMovie @bazluhrmann @austinbutler pic.twitter.com/oX4x7n9RY2 — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 23, 2022

“Certainly if Elvis had lived he would have been given this honor as having been become a part of his tradition of Hollywood history,” Priscilla Presley said.

“One of his biggest dreams was to be acknowledged in Hollywood,” added Baz Luhrmann. “That is why we are here today. To honor and acknowledge his legacy”.

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre is at 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California.

