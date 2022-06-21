 The Rolling Stones Cancel Switzerland Concert, Mick Will No Longer Be Wankdorf - Noise11.com
Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rollings stones melbourne 2014

Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones postponed concert for Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland has now been cancelled.

The Bern show was one of the two postponed last weekend when Mick Jagger tested positive to Covid. The other in Amsterdam has been rescheduled for 7 July.

In a statement the Rolling Stones said,” We regrettably have to announce that despite all the best efforts the Rolling Stones concert in Bern, Switzerland cannot be rescheduled and has now unfortunately been cancelled. The Stones concert promoters have worked extremely hard all week and tried everything they possibly could to find an alternative date or venue for the concert in Switzerland but sadly this was not possible.

“The band wish to send a huge apology to all the fans in Switzerland who bought tickets and are deeply saddened they cannot perform in Bern on this tour.

“All tickets will be refunded from 21 June until 17 July 2022 from their point of purchase.”

The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour will resume today in Milan, Italy.

