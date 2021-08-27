The Rolling Stones North American Tour To Continue As Planned - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones upcoming North American dates on the No Filter tour will proceed despite the passing of drummer Charlie Watts this week.

Watts died on 24 August 2021. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

Charlie announced his withdrawal from the tour earlier this month following an operation. In a statement then Charlie said “for once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but today I have accepted on the advice of experts that this will take a while … I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me”.

Jordan then said, “It is an absolute honour and a privilege t be Charlie’s understudy”.

The No Filter tour will commence in St Louis on 26 September.

ROLLING STONES 2021 NO FILTER TOUR DATES

9/26: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

9/30: Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium

10/4: Pittsburgh, Pa., Heinz Field

10/9: Nashville, Nissan Stadium

10/17: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

10/24: Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

10/29: Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium

11/2: Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/6: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

11/11: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15: Detroit, Ford Field

11/20: Austin, Texas, Circuit of the Americas

