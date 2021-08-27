 The Rolling Stones North American Tour To Continue As Planned - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones North American Tour To Continue As Planned

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones upcoming North American dates on the No Filter tour will proceed despite the passing of drummer Charlie Watts this week.

Watts died on 24 August 2021. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

Charlie announced his withdrawal from the tour earlier this month following an operation. In a statement then Charlie said “for once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but today I have accepted on the advice of experts that this will take a while … I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me”.

Jordan then said, “It is an absolute honour and a privilege t be Charlie’s understudy”.

The No Filter tour will commence in St Louis on 26 September.

Find all the Charlie Watts Noise11.com coverage here.

ROLLING STONES 2021 NO FILTER TOUR DATES

9/26: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center
9/30: Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium
10/4: Pittsburgh, Pa., Heinz Field
10/9: Nashville, Nissan Stadium
10/17: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
10/24: Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
10/29: Tampa, Fla., Raymond James Stadium
11/2: Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium
11/6: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
11/11: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11/15: Detroit, Ford Field
11/20: Austin, Texas, Circuit of the Americas

