The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones has premiered a tribute to Charlie Watts on their social media platforms.

The video features a pictorial history of Charlie with the Stones set to their 1972 song ‘If You Can’t Rock Me’.

“When the Stones asked me to join they talked in terms of a band. Commitment in other words”, Charlie says in the video.

Watts died on 24 August 2021. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

