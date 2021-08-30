The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones has premiered a tribute to Charlie Watts on their social media platforms.
The video features a pictorial history of Charlie with the Stones set to their 1972 song ‘If You Can’t Rock Me’.
“When the Stones asked me to join they talked in terms of a band. Commitment in other words”, Charlie says in the video.
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 27, 2021
Watts died on 24 August 2021. His cause of death is yet to be announced.
