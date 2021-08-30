 The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts - Noise11.com
Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones has premiered a tribute to Charlie Watts on their social media platforms.

The video features a pictorial history of Charlie with the Stones set to their 1972 song ‘If You Can’t Rock Me’.

“When the Stones asked me to join they talked in terms of a band. Commitment in other words”, Charlie says in the video.

Watts died on 24 August 2021. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Fact Check: Did Charlie Watts Say To Mick Jagger ‘You’re My Fucking Singer’?

Since the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts this week there have been lots of stories, lots of anecdotes and lots of folklore and sometimes it’s a bit hard to sort the truth from the fiction.

2 days ago
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Puts His Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theories To Music

Anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton has given us a conspiracy theory you can dance to. ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ is his latest rant put to music.

2 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones North American Tour To Continue As Planned

The Rolling Stones upcoming North American dates on the No Filter tour will proceed despite the passing of drummer Charlie Watts this week.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts, the English Gentleman And Family Man And His Wife Shirley

The passing of Charlie Watts comes 57 years after his marriage to Shirley Ann Shepherd in 1964.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts Was Missing On A Few Rolling Stones Songs

While Charlie Watts has been the long-time drummer of The Rolling Stones since 1963, it may surprise you to know he missed a few recording sessions along the way.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Wisdom of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was a man of few words … very few but often his quotes were biting.

5 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Does The Death Of Charlie Watts Mean The End of The Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is on record saying "There couldn't be Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts." Does the passing of Charlie now mean the end of the Rolling Stones?

5 days ago