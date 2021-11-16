The Rolling Stones Perform ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ For The First Time Since 2007 - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have treated Detroit to an old classic, their cover of The Temptations’ ‘Ain’t To Proud To Beg’.

The last time the song was played by The Stones was 26 August 2007 in London on the ‘A Bigger Bang’ tour.

‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ was written by Norman Whitfield and Edward Holland Jr for The Temptations in 1966.

The Rolling Stones covered the song for their 1974 album ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’. The Stones recorded three covers for the album. ‘Shame Shame Shame’ and ‘Drift Away’ didn’t make the final cut and stayed official unreleased until this year, 2021, for the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ album.

The Stones version of ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ reached no 17 on Billboard’s Top 40 chart in the USA.

Rolling Stones Detroit setlist, 15 November 2021

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

You Got Me Rock (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Ain’t Too Proud To Beg (from It’s Only Rock and Roll, 1974)

Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Before They Make You Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

There are two more shows to go on The Rolling Stones No Filter tour. Next is Austin on 20 November and then it ends 23 November in Hollywood, Florida.

Meanwhile Mick Jagger spent the night before the show at a small bar in Charlotte, NC where he went unnoticed.

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

Co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Brian Wilson tells me Mick Jagger went unnoticed last night. Turns out the people to the right of him in this photo have floor tickets to the show tonight and they didn’t even realize it was him! pic.twitter.com/mFxXOmiAsH — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 30, 2021

