 The Rolling Stones Trek Show Three of No Filter Into Pittsburgh - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Trek Show Three of No Filter Into Pittsburgh

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour has made its way to Pittsburgh, PA and the setlist is getting very predictable.

The Stones have tended to shake it up with every show in previous tours and give the fans something unique each night. The Pittsburgh show was almost a cut and paste of the previous show with ‘Angie’ included by request but ‘Let It Bleed’ was also cut from the Pittsburgh show. The classic ‘Its Only Rock N Roll’ made the first show but not the last two.

The setlist for Pittsburgh, PA 4 October 2021 was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Let’s Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)
Trouble’s A Comin (From Tattoo You box, 2021)
Angie (from Goats Head Soup, 1973)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
Before They Make You Run (from Some Girls, 1978)
Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The next Stones show is 9 October in Nashville, TN.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jack Chrome
The Russell Morris Rick Springfield Project Debut ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Video

On 15 October Russell Morris and Rick Springfield will release their musical work of art ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’.

1 day ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Collaborate With Tame Impala

Diana Ross is collaborating with Tame Impala on a new track.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play No Filter Second Show In Charlotte, NC

The Rolling Stones are continuing on their No Filter tour in the USA with the second show of the tour this week out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

4 days ago
the rolling stones, rod laver arena, photo ros ogorman
The Rolling Stones Officially Release ‘Trouble’s A Coming’

The Rolling Stones fans have a previously unreleased song new to listen to today. ‘Troubles A-Comin’ is one of the nine previously unreleased songs coming on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ box set.

5 days ago
Somebodys Image
R.I.P. Les Allan (aka Les Gough) of Somebody’s Image

Les Gough (Allan), bass player for Russell Morris’ first band Somebody’s Image has passed away.

5 days ago
Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan of ‘Eloise’ Fame Dies At Age 72

60s pop star Barry Ryan, best known for the global hit ‘Eloise’ has died at age 72.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan world tour 2021
Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.

7 days ago