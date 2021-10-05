The Rolling Stones Trek Show Three of No Filter Into Pittsburgh - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour has made its way to Pittsburgh, PA and the setlist is getting very predictable.

The Stones have tended to shake it up with every show in previous tours and give the fans something unique each night. The Pittsburgh show was almost a cut and paste of the previous show with ‘Angie’ included by request but ‘Let It Bleed’ was also cut from the Pittsburgh show. The classic ‘Its Only Rock N Roll’ made the first show but not the last two.

Just a quick warm up before the Pittsburgh show pic.twitter.com/1eNyOQJSXM — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 4, 2021

The setlist for Pittsburgh, PA 4 October 2021 was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Let’s Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)

Trouble’s A Comin (From Tattoo You box, 2021)

Angie (from Goats Head Soup, 1973)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Before They Make You Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The next Stones show is 9 October in Nashville, TN.

