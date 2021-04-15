The Rubens Expands 0202 Tour - Noise11.com

The Rubens reactivated 0202 tour has expanded. Sydney, Torquay, Adelaide and Fremantle have new shows.
In a statement The Rubens said, “It’s been a year in the making and after rescheduling this tour 3 times, it’s so great to be doing what we love and playing for our fans. It’s been so great to play our new album and hear people sing back the words. There is a real energy in the venues, given everyone has been starved of live music. We really do want to thank our fans for holding onto tickets for 12 months. Can’t wait for the rest of the tour.”
THE RUBENS 0202 ALBUM TOUR 2021
Supported by Alice Ivy & Mia Wray*
Fri-Apr-16-21 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney*, NSW – SOLD OUT
Sat-Apr-17-21 – Bar On The Hill – Newcastle*, NSW
Thu-Apr-29-21 – Riverlinks Westside – Shepparton*, VIC
Fri-Apr-30-21 – Forum – Melbourne*, VIC
Wed-May-05-21 – Whitestar Hotel – Albany, WA – SOLD OUT
Thu-May-06-21 – The River – Margaret River, WA – SOLD OUT
Fri-May-07-21 – Freo Social – Fremantle, WA – SOLD OUT
Sat-May-08-21 – Freo Social – Fremantle, WA – NEW SHOW ADDED
Fri-May-14-21 – The Gap View Hotel – Alice Springs, NT
Sat-May-15-21 – Bass On The Grass Festival, Darwin
Thu-May-20-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS – SOLD OUT
Fri-May-21-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS – SOLD OUT
Sat-May-22-21 – Saloon Bar – Launceston, TAS
Sun-May-23-21 – Forth Pub – Forth, TAS – SOLD OUT
Wed-May-26-21 – The Leichardt Hotel – Rockhampton, QLD
Thu-May-27-21 – Seabreeze – Mackay, QLD
Fri-May-28-21 – Otherwise Bar – Townsville, QLD
Sat-May-29-21 – Tanks Arts Centre – Cairns, QLD – SOLD OUT
Wed-Jun-09-21 – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW
Thu-Jun-10-21 – The Whalers Hotel – Warrnambool, VIC
Fri-Jun-11-21 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay, VIC – SOLD OUT
Sat-Jun-12-21 – Torquay Hotel – Torquary, VIC – NEW SHOW ADDED
Thu-June-24-21 – Canberra Theatre, ACT
Fri-Jul-2-21 – The Gov – Adelaide, SA – NEW SHOW ADDED
Sat-Jul-3-21 – Shadows, Mount Gambier, VIC
Sat-Jul-4-21 – The Gov – Adelaide, SA – SOLD OUT
Sat-July-24-21 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW ADDED
