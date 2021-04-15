The Rubens Expands 0202 Tour - Noise11.com

The Rubens reactivated 0202 tour has expanded. Sydney, Torquay, Adelaide and Fremantle have new shows.

In a statement The Rubens said, “It’s been a year in the making and after rescheduling this tour 3 times, it’s so great to be doing what we love and playing for our fans. It’s been so great to play our new album and hear people sing back the words. There is a real energy in the venues, given everyone has been starved of live music. We really do want to thank our fans for holding onto tickets for 12 months. Can’t wait for the rest of the tour.”

THE RUBENS 0202 ALBUM TOUR 2021

Supported by Alice Ivy & Mia Wray*

Fri-Apr-16-21 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney*, NSW – SOLD OUT

Sat-Apr-17-21 – Bar On The Hill – Newcastle*, NSW

Thu-Apr-29-21 – Riverlinks Westside – Shepparton*, VIC

Fri-Apr-30-21 – Forum – Melbourne*, VIC

Wed-May-05-21 – Whitestar Hotel – Albany, WA – SOLD OUT

Thu-May-06-21 – The River – Margaret River, WA – SOLD OUT

Fri-May-07-21 – Freo Social – Fremantle, WA – SOLD OUT

Sat-May-08-21 – Freo Social – Fremantle, WA – NEW SHOW ADDED

Fri-May-14-21 – The Gap View Hotel – Alice Springs, NT

Sat-May-15-21 – Bass On The Grass Festival, Darwin

Thu-May-20-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS – SOLD OUT

Fri-May-21-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS – SOLD OUT

Sat-May-22-21 – Saloon Bar – Launceston, TAS

Sun-May-23-21 – Forth Pub – Forth, TAS – SOLD OUT

Wed-May-26-21 – The Leichardt Hotel – Rockhampton, QLD

Thu-May-27-21 – Seabreeze – Mackay, QLD

Fri-May-28-21 – Otherwise Bar – Townsville, QLD

Sat-May-29-21 – Tanks Arts Centre – Cairns, QLD – SOLD OUT

Wed-Jun-09-21 – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW

Thu-Jun-10-21 – The Whalers Hotel – Warrnambool, VIC

Fri-Jun-11-21 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay, VIC – SOLD OUT

Sat-Jun-12-21 – Torquay Hotel – Torquary, VIC – NEW SHOW ADDED

Thu-June-24-21 – Canberra Theatre, ACT

Fri-Jul-2-21 – The Gov – Adelaide, SA – NEW SHOW ADDED

Sat-Jul-3-21 – Shadows, Mount Gambier, VIC

Sat-Jul-4-21 – The Gov – Adelaide, SA – SOLD OUT

Sat-July-24-21 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW ADDED

