The Seekers To Release Volume 2 of Hidden Treasures - Noise11.com

The Seekers Hidden Treasure Vol 2

The Seekers To Release Volume 2 of Hidden Treasures

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2020

in News

The Seekers second volume of ‘Hidden Treasures’ is on the way with audio from their New Zealand tour when Judith Durham announced she was leaving the band included on the upcoming album.

Volume 2 comes with an additional DVD with footage from The Seekers 1967 headline performance at Pop Goes Australia concert series at the Expo Theatre in Montreal, Canada.

The Seekers headlined the Pop Goes Australia concert with opening acts Normie Rowe, Don Burrows and boomerang thrower Frank Donnellan. Jingles from radio 3AK and the Pacesetter Travel ads are included in the tracklisting.

The Seekers archivist Graham Simpson has written liner notes with stories and rare photographs included.

TRACKLIST

Expo ’67, Montreal, Canada, 1967 1. COME THE DAY 2. WHEN THE STARS BEGIN TO FALL 3. RED RUBBER BALL 4. A WORLD OF OUR OWN 5. GEORGY GIRL 6. OPEN UP THEM PEARLY GATES 

Studio Recordings, Melbourne 7. THE OLD APPLE TREE (PAM &ADE) 8. COME ON BABY (ADRIAN USSHER) 9. TALK BACK TREMBLING LIPS (ADRIAN USSHER) 10. THE WARM WINTER SOUNDS OF 3AK (JINGLE) 11. PACESETTER TRAVEL (JINGLE) 

Christchurch Tour, February 1968 12. RATTLER  13. WHEN WILL THE GOOD APPLES FALL?  14. DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE 

‘Georgy Girl’ – The Film: Opening & Closing Sequences 15. GEORGY GIRL (OPENING SEQUENCE) 16. GEORGY GIRL (CLOSING SEQUENCE)

The Seekers ‘Hidden Treasure Volume 2’ will be released on 30 October 2020.

