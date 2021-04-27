 The Soul Movers Made A Homegrown Album In 2020 - Noise11.com
The Soul Movers Evolution

The Soul Movers Made A Homegrown Album In 2020

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 27, 2021

in News

Pre-Covid The Soul Movers had the luxury of making music wherever they wanted in the world. Covid kept them limited to Sydney in 2020 and the end result, ‘Evolution’, worked out just fine.

For 2019’s ‘Bona Fide’, The Soul Movers recorded at the historic Muscle Shoals studio in Alabama. It was where The Stones recorded ‘Brown Sugar’, and artists through the doors include Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Willie Nelson. For ‘Evolution’, The Soul Movers recorded at Rancom Street Studios in Sydney, owned by former Sherbet keyboard player Garth Porter. “After the last album where we went to the US and recorded in some amazing studios such as Muscle Shoals we went for the really exotic place of Botany, New South Wales. But it was a great studio. We knew when we dropped in there it was the right place for us. It had a bit of a feel of the older studios that we recorded in in the US. It had some Mojo as they say,” Murray Cool tells Noise11.com.

The studio caters for both digital and analog recordings. “A lot of the pre-amps are old analog amps and that’s what gives it the warmth,” Murray says. “We did record to ProTools but we did have a 24 track tape machine. We didn’t go that retro”.

Lizzie Mack says the studio is just a museum of equipment. “Garth has been on the circuit for such a long time that whenever anything cool comes around they know to speak to Garth first. The old 301, the EMI Studios, that all collects to have a feeling of a lot of the studios like FAME we have recorded in. It does feel a bit like FAME Studios in Alabama”.

Garth Porter was also hands on with the songwriting with Lizzie and Murray. Murray says, “There is lots of different ways we write. Sometimes I will be noodling on the guitar and she’ll say ‘hey what’s that’. She might sing something into the phone and we’ll get together and flesh it out. And this time we had Garth as well, which is great. There are some things that he ran with like ‘Evolution’. Other things like ‘Superman’ we had worked out but then he changed it into something different, which is great as well. I think it’s important for songwriters and musicians to work with different people and get different influences in there was well”.

The Soul Movers ‘Evolution’ is available through ABC Records.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Nike Prototype Shoe Sells For $1.8 Million

The Nike shoes Kanye West wore during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards has sold at auction for $1.8 million.

7 hours ago
H.E.R.
H.E.R. Wins Oscar For Original Song

H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas are Oscar winners. The Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2021 has gone to the movie ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ for the song ‘Fight For You’.

1 day ago
Bliss N Eso photo by Dean Hammer
Bliss N Eso Drop New Track With Kasey Chambers

Bliss N Eso have debuted a new song with Kasey Chambers. ‘Good People’ is the first new music for Bliss N Eso for 2021.

4 days ago
Kings of Leon
Kings Of Leon To Tour Australia In March 2022

Kings of Leon will return to Australia in March 2022.

4 days ago
British India
British India Reunite

British India have reformed and the band will once again include founding member Nic Wilson.

5 days ago
BRIT Awards
The BRIT Awards To Welcome Back Live Audience For 2021

The BRIT Awards 2021 confirm that they plan to welcome a live audience of 4,000 people at this year’s event taking place on 11th May at The O2 arena in London, and to be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub.

5 days ago
Low Cut Connie
Low Cut Connie Covers INXS

Low Cut Connie has a cover of INXS ‘Need You Tonight’ on his latest album ‘Tough Cookies: The Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts’.

5 days ago