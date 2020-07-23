 The Sound Episode Two Details - Noise11.com
Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Sound Episode Two Details

by Announcement on July 24, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Grab a bevy and tune in on Sunday 26 July at 5.30pm on ABC for The Sound – Australia’s new favourite live music show! With an outstanding line-up announced for Episode Two, it’s time to reveal two new special additions you don’t want to miss…

Hosted by Jane Gazzo, Zan Rowe and special guest host Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, Episode Two of The Sound is adding the princess of pop to your Sunday evening.

With her new single ‘Say Something’ out now and news of her forthcoming album Disco due November 6, Kylie Minogue will be The Sound’s ‘From The Vault’ very special performance this week, showcasing a clip filmed at Sydney’s State Theatre back in 1998, during her 21-date Intimate & Live tour (a game-changer for theatre shows in Australia). Tune in to watch Kylie’s performance of ‘What Do I Have To Do’.

Also this Sunday, The Sound is paying tribute to one of the most incredible bands and live performers to ever come out of Australia: Divinyls, and their ferocious, incomparable frontwoman, Chrissie Amphlett.

Across two decades and five huge-selling albums, Divinyls smashed radio worldwide and earned Top 10 charts in Australia, USA, Canada, UK and more thanks to huge hits such as ‘Science Fiction’, ‘Pleasure And Pain’, ‘I Touch Myself’. This Sunday, three of the bands’ fans come together to perform one of Divinyls’ biggest hits in a must-see collaboration: ‘Boys In Town’. Tune in for this special tribute featuring Magic Dirt’s Adalita (no slouch in the rock department herself!), vocalist extraordinaire Mahalia Barnes, and charismatic Sydney rockers Polish Club.

Says Adalita, “It was so much fun covering ‘Boys In Town’. I mean it’s such a flawless song but when you actually have to perform it yourself you realise how amazing it really is. And it’s been great to collaborate with artists I’ve never teamed up with before, especially in the current times, it’s been a nice bonding experience. So great to be part of some awesome homegrown music TV too! So sorely needed!!!”

All this and more can be found on Episode Two, plus exclusive performances of new material by the likes of Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky, The Teskey Brothers, James Reyne, Julia Stone, San Cisco, Cub Sport, Eves Karydas, Sycco and more.

Make sure you don’t miss The Sound – airing this Sunday 26 July at 5.30pm, or repeated Saturday 1 August at 12.30pm on ABC, or on iview.

Featuring

PAUL KELLY & PAUL GRABOWSKY
THE TESKEY BROTHERS
JAMES REYNE
JULIA STONE
SAN CISCO
CUB SPORT
EVES KARYDAS
SYCCO
+ ADALITA, MAHALIA BARNES & POLISH CLUB pay tribute to DIVINYLS
+ this week’s From The Vault featuring KYLIE MINOGUE
+ more

Hosted by
JANE GAZZO, ZAN ROWE
and special guest RUSSELL CROWE

#TheSoundAU

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jane Gazzo Returns To The ABC for The Sound

Jane Gazzo, the host of Recovery on ABC Mornings “all those years ago” will return to the ABC this Sunday for the new show The Sound.

July 16, 2020
GTK
GTK Producer Bernie Cannon Has Passed Away

Bernie Cannon, the man behind one of Australia’s pioneer music shows GTK, has passed away.

March 22, 2020
Chris Winter ABC Innovation
R.I.P. Australian Rock Music Media Pioneer Chris Winter

Australia rock music stalwart Chris Winter has passed away.

June 11, 2019
Sammy J
Sammy J has a hands down winner for Song of the Year with ‘Queensland We’re Breaking Up With You’

Sammy J has morphed into Country Star Buster J and together with his band The Franking Credits has given us what is potentially The Song of the Year. Fuck it, let's call it now … ‘Queensland We’re Breaking Up With You’ is the Song of the Year.

May 25, 2019
Michelle Guthrie
The ABC Sacks CEO Michelle Guthrie

ABC Managing Director Michelle Guthrie has been fired.

September 24, 2018
Virginia Trioli
Virginia Trioli To DJ During Darebin Music Festival

ABC News presenter Virginia Trioli will doing something a lot less stressful than reporting on the Morrison and Dutton circus when she turns DJ for the Darebin Music Festival.

September 19, 2018
Tonightly
ABC Axes Rubbish Comedy News Show Tonightly

Tonightly, the embarrassing ABC production loosely classified as comedy, has been axed.

August 14, 2018