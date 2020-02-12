 The Strokes Next Album Is On The Way - Noise11.com
The Strokes Next Album Is On The Way

by Music-News.com on February 13, 2020

in News

The Strokes, Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti, have confirmed the title for their first album in seven years, which was produced by Rick Rubin and recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

The collection – which features new single ‘At The Door’ – is the long awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

Their latest track – and a video directed by Mike Burakoff – was unveiled during the group’s performance at Senator Bernie Sanders’ rally at the University of New Hampshire this week, alongside another new tune called ‘Bad Decisions’.

For the stunning artwork, the band used Jean-Michel Basquiat’s piece ‘Bird on Money’.

The group have also confirmed details of a special gig at London’s Roundhouse on February 19, which will mark their first UK show of the decade.

Fans pre-ordering the record before 5pm on Thursday (13.02.20) will get access to a special ticket pre-sale window for the performance, which goes on general sale at 1pm the following day.

The London date follows previously announced shows in Berlin, Paris and Belfast, while The Strokes have also confirmed gigs for Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles next month.

The ‘Someday’ hitmakers previously took to social media to hint at upcoming new music with a mysterious new project with what turned out to be the LP title.

A 15-second video shared to both Twitter and Instagram showed a still image of a selection of scribbles and doodles, whilst the words “The New Abnormal. The Strokes” faded into view.

‘The New Abnormal’ tracklist:

1. ‘The Adults Are Talking’
2. ‘Selfless’
3. ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’
4. ‘Bad Decisions’
5. ‘Eternal Summer’
6. ‘At The Door’
7. ‘Why Are Sundays So Depressing’
8. ‘Not The Same Anymore’
9. ‘Ode To The Mets’

