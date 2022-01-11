The Weeknd 'Dawn FM' Is Part of a Trilogy - Noise11.com

The Weeknd has teased that ‘Dawn FM’ is part of a trilogy. The Weeknd appeared to reveal that a third album is to follow 2020’s ‘After Hours’ and its follow-up, which was released to acclaim last week.

Alongside the artwork for his latest LP, which is a photograph of his older self, The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – told his 15.4 million Twitter followers: “I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?”

The Weeknd is yet to provide any more details, such as which three albums will make up the trilogy.

However, many fans believe ‘After Hours’ will be included.

The Weeknd launched ‘Dawn FM’ with the global 103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream experience on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App.

The title track sees Hollywood star Jim Carrey play a radio host, who vows “we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition”, before launching into the synth-heavy track, ‘Gasoline’.

The star-studded collection also features guest spots from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne, while synth maestro, Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, and Quincy Jones are listed as collaborators.

The latter contributed the heartbreaking passage, ‘A Tale By Quincy’.

The 16-tracker concludes with another spoken-word piece from Jim Carrey.

The profound recording includes the verse: “If pain’s living on when your body’s long gone.

“And your phantom regret hasn’t let it go yet.

“You may not have died in the way that you must

“All specters are haunted by their own lack of trust.

“When you’re all out of time, there’s nothing but space.

“No hunting, no gathering.

“No nations, no race.

“And Heaven is closer than those tears on your face.

“When the purple rain falls.

“We’re all bathed in its grace.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



