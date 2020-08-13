 The Weeknd Donates Big For Beirut Relief Efforts - Noise11.com
The Weeknd

The Weeknd Donates Big For Beirut Relief Efforts

by Music-News.com on August 14, 2020

in News

The Weeknd has donated $300,000 (£230,0000) to Global Aid for Lebanon to help the relief effort following last week’s warehouse explosion that levelled a large part of Beirut.

The singer’s Lebanese manager, Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby, has announced the donation, revealing the cash will be split evenly between the World Food Programme, the Lebanese Red Cross and the country’s Children’s Center.

“I am so honoured and humbled to work with artists who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers and sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help,” the music manager explained in a statement.

Fellow pop stars Halsey and Ariana Grande have also pledged to dig deep for Lebanese relief organisations and last week George Clooney and his wife Amal, who was born in Beirut, donated $100,000 (£76,000) to the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak.

