The next project for The Weeknd is a show for HBO called The Idol.

The Weeknd is workshopping the series with Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. The story revolved around a club owner who also runs a secret cult.

The last TV project from The Weeknd was his episode ‘The Weeknd’s Dark Secret’ for American Dad.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments