 The Wisdom of Charlie Watts - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Wisdom of Charlie Watts

by Paul Cashmere on August 25, 2021

in News

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was a man of few words … very few but often his quotes were biting.

Here are 10 of his best:

You’d imagine Mick would be the happiest person in the world, and yet a lot of the times he isn’t.

The world of this is a load of crap. You get all these bloody people, so incredibly sycophantic.

When I was a kid I never learned to play. I actually got in bands through watching people play and copying them.

I think The Rolling Stones have gotten a lot better. An awful lot better, I think. A lot of people don’t, but I think they have, and to me that’s gratifying. It’s worth it.

Chuck Berry’s studio band – there isn’t a better rock’n’roll band. That’s where we got it from. “Roll Over Beethoven” by everybody else is a joke.

“I didn’t know what the hell Charlie Parker played…I just liked the way he played it.”

Rock And Roll Has Probably Given More Than It’s Taken.

I hate leaving home. I love what I do, but I’d love to go home every night.

I think you get to a point where you watch something just to enjoy it. I don’t think it’s really done so that you’re supposed to feel, Oh, he’s the most wonderful drummer. I think the whole lot is what’s more enjoyable.

In the mid-60s the tours would be a trip around England, then a trip around America, recording in America, back to Europe, England to America. You were living together the whole time, and we used to get a month off, at the most. You were younger, though. And also you were more photogenic, to be honest. I don’t think Keith would want you photographing him at two in the morning now.

The Rolling Stones announced the passing of Charlie today just weeks after he dropped off the upcoming Stones North American tour.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts, the English Gentleman And Family Man And His Wife Shirley

The passing of Charlie Watts comes 57 years after his marriage to Shirley Ann Shepherd in 1964.

5 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts Was Missing On A Few Rolling Stones Songs

While Charlie Watts has been the long-time drummer of The Rolling Stones since 1963, it may surprise you to know he missed a few recording sessions along the way.

6 hours ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Does The Death Of Charlie Watts Mean The End of The Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is on record saying "There couldn't be Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts." Does the passing of Charlie now mean the end of the Rolling Stones?

8 hours ago
Rolling Stones Get Yer Ya Yas Out
Charlie Watts Was The Only Rolling Stone on the Cover of Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out

When The Rolling Stones shot the cover for their iconic live album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’, drummer Charlie Watts was the Stone alone on the cover.

10 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, charlie watts, photo ros ogorman, noise11
Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute To Rolling Stones Charlie Watts

The surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who has died at age 80.

10 hours ago
Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)
Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer and backbone of The Rolling Stones, has died at 80 years of age.

11 hours ago
Beatles Recording Session 1969 Paul McCartney Photographer Linda McCartney supplied by Random House
Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics Songlist Revealed And It Includes A Surprise

On 2 November 2021, 154 of Paul McCartney’s songlyrics will be published in the book ‘The Lyrics’. 153 of the songs you will know. One, ‘Tell Me Who He Is’, is an unrecorded and unreleased Beatles song.

1 day ago