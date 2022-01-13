 The Wolfe Brothers To Open Ashes Test In Tasmania - Noise11.com
Tasmania duo The Wolfe Brothers have been chosen to perform at the first ever cricket event the Ashes Test to be held in Hobart on Saturday.

Nick and Tom Wolfe are massive cricket fans. Nick said in a statement, “After the disappointment of the Tamworth Country Music Festival and Golden Guitar Awards being postponed until April, to get the news that we will be playing at this historic event for Tassie has certainly lifted our spirits.

We may never get another Ashes Test down here again, so to be actually involved on Day Two is a real honour. I have a guitar that is actually made from a cricket bat that was a gift from my wife Tani in recognition of my love of cricket and music. I think it will have to make its first public performance on Saturday as there will never be a more fitting occasion to do so.”

The Wolfe Brothers would have been performing at the Tamworth Country Music Festival weekend but that event has been cancelled due to Covid. They are nominated for seven Golden Guitar Awards.

According to Tom Wolfe, “We started the year being informed all of our January and early February shows have been postponed due to Covid-19. The news that we are playing at the Ashes Test is just what we needed as a boost before we start recording our next album on Monday next week. To go into the studio on a high is the perfect scenario and we are grateful to Cricket Australia for the opportunity.”

The Wolfe Brothers current album is ‘Kids On Cassette’.

The Wolfe Brothers will be performing live to open Day Two of the first ever Ashes Test held in Tasmania on Saturday at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena. Their pre-game performance at 2.30pm AEDT will be followed by a second innings where the band will perform two of their biggest hits during the Tea Break at 7.40pm AEDT. The Test is a Day-Night game and will be telecast live around the world.

