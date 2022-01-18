The Wombats Look Ste For No 1 UK Album - Noise11.com

The Wombats are heading for their first-ever UK Number 1 album this week with Fix Yourself, Not The World.

The Liverpool indie rockers take the lead with the most physically-purchased album of the week. The band previously achieved three consecutive UK Top 5 albums; 2011’s This Modern Glitch (3), 2015’s Glitterbug (5) and Beautiful People WIll Ruin Your Life (3) from 2018. See The Wombats’ Official Charts history in full here.

At Number 2 and the UK’s most-downloaded album of the week so far is another new entry from electronic musician Bonobo, Fragments could deliver Bonobo the highest-charting record of his career this Friday.

Chart icon Elvis Costello is eyeing up a debut at Number 3 with The Boy Named If, the new album with his band The Imposters, potentially his 14th UK Top 10 album.

Reigning albums king The Weeknd slips to Number 6 midweek, but Dawn FM remains the UK’s most-streamed record of the week so far.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, The Lumineers are currently tracking to open at Number 7 with their fourth album Brightside, which would become the American folk band’s fourth UK Top 10 album. The final new entry in the Top 10 this week could be courtesy of British blues rock band The Temperance Movement, whose live album Caught On Stage: Live & Acoustic is eyeing a debut of Number 9.

Further down the chart, hard rock outfit Magnum could secure their 13th Top 40 album with The Monster Roars currently new at Number 17. Cat Power’s Covers album could debut at Number 32, while FKA twigs’ new mixtape Caprisongs is set to enter at Number 34.

Finally, K-pop boyband ENHYPEN are looking to debut at Number 37 with Dimension: Dilemma. If it holds on it will mark their first entry in the UK Top 40.

