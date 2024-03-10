Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Team for American Tour - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello will head out on a joint US tour starting June 2 in Oregon.
Fuelling it even further Elvis’ The Imposters has Charlie Sexton on guitar. “We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish.” says Elvis Costello.
Charlie was 16 years old when he had a hit with ‘Beats So Lonely’ in the USA in 1985. The song featured in the movie ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’. Charlie was then opening for Bowie on the Glass Spider tour and joined Bowie to perform The Stooges ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ and Lou Reed’s ‘White Light/White Heat’. As a session musician, Charlie played on albums for Keith Richards, Don Henley, Jimmy Barnes and Bob Dylan and spent over a decade with Dylan.
Daryl has just completed a year of dates with Todd Rundgren.
DARYL HALL AND ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS WITH CHARLIE SEXTON TOUR DATES:
Sun Jun 02 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
Tue Jun 04 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
Thu Jun 06 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms
Sat Jun 08 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Mon Jun 10 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
Wed Jun 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino
Fri Jun 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sun Jun 16 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Tue Jun 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Fri Jun 21 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino
Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Thu Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 6 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Mon Jul 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
Wed Jul 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Fri Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun Jul 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Jul 16 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Jul 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Jul 20 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Mon Jul 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Thu Jul 25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center
