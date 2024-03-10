Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Team for American Tour - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello will head out on a joint US tour starting June 2 in Oregon.

Fuelling it even further Elvis’ The Imposters has Charlie Sexton on guitar. “We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish.” says Elvis Costello.

Charlie was 16 years old when he had a hit with ‘Beats So Lonely’ in the USA in 1985. The song featured in the movie ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’. Charlie was then opening for Bowie on the Glass Spider tour and joined Bowie to perform The Stooges ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ and Lou Reed’s ‘White Light/White Heat’. As a session musician, Charlie played on albums for Keith Richards, Don Henley, Jimmy Barnes and Bob Dylan and spent over a decade with Dylan.

Daryl has just completed a year of dates with Todd Rundgren.

DARYL HALL AND ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS WITH CHARLIE SEXTON TOUR DATES:

Sun Jun 02 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

Tue Jun 04 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Thu Jun 06 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

Sat Jun 08 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Mon Jun 10 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

Wed Jun 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino

Fri Jun 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Sun Jun 16 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tue Jun 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Fri Jun 21 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino

Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Thu Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 6 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Mon Jul 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

Wed Jul 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Fri Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Jul 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Jul 16 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Jul 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 20 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Mon Jul 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Thu Jul 25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center

