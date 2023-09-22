 Dave Leslie of Baby Animals Joins Victor Stranges To Perform The Music of Elvis Costello - Noise11.com
Victor Stranges and the Futurists

Victor Stranges and the Futurists

Dave Leslie of Baby Animals Joins Victor Stranges To Perform The Music of Elvis Costello

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2023

in News

Baby Animals guitarist Dave Leslie will be joining Victor Stranges & The Futurists when they perform The Songs of Elvis Costello on 8 October in Melbourne.

Dave was a founding member of Baby Animals when the band formed in Sydney in 1989. However in The Futurists, he will play bass.

This isn’t the first time Dave has played bass. He once had the job with Suzi Quatro.

The Victor Stranges & The Futurists line-up is now Victor Stranges on vocals/guitar, Mike Dupp (Adele Show) on keyboards, Frank Scalzo (Secret Agents) on drums/backing vocals and Dave Leslie on bass/backing vocals.

Tickets for George Lane for 8th October now on sale: trybooking.com/1106829

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Birds of Tokyo with MSO at Hamer Hall 2023
Birds of Tokyo Expand to Big Band Status With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and ‘Birdsongs’

There is something about the pairing of a rock band with a symphony orchestra that just works. When you couple the five members of Birds of Tokyo with the 50+ members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra the orchestra it works exceptionally well, enhancing the dynamics. These songs we’ve known from the past two decades with given another dimension.

2 hours ago
Voyager
Danny Estrin of Voyager Diagnosed With Cancer

Danny Estrin, lead singer of Australian band Voyager, has had to put the upcoming Voyager European shows on hold after being diagnosed with cancer this week. He needs to undergo immediate treatment. The Australian shows will still go ahead.

22 hours ago
Jack Antonoff
Bleachers Premieres New Music ‘Modern Girl’

Bleachers are back with his new music of 2023 ‘Modern Girl’.

24 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Next “Version” Will Be ‘1989’

Taylor Swift has her all new ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version’ on the way and it has a stack of rare tracks as well.

1 day ago
Dhani Harrison
Dhani Harrison Shares New Song Damn That Frequency

Dhani Harrison, son of George and now head of his father’s Dark Horse Records, has a new solo song ‘Damn That Frequency’.

1 day ago
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez Is Not Interested In Watching Her Own Documentary

Selena Gomez will never watch her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me again.

2 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen Won’t Be Covering Van Halen Anytime Soon

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen refuses to cover his dad's songs because it's important to be his "own musician".

3 days ago