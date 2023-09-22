Dave Leslie of Baby Animals Joins Victor Stranges To Perform The Music of Elvis Costello - Noise11.com

Baby Animals guitarist Dave Leslie will be joining Victor Stranges & The Futurists when they perform The Songs of Elvis Costello on 8 October in Melbourne.

Dave was a founding member of Baby Animals when the band formed in Sydney in 1989. However in The Futurists, he will play bass.

This isn’t the first time Dave has played bass. He once had the job with Suzi Quatro.

The Victor Stranges & The Futurists line-up is now Victor Stranges on vocals/guitar, Mike Dupp (Adele Show) on keyboards, Frank Scalzo (Secret Agents) on drums/backing vocals and Dave Leslie on bass/backing vocals.

Tickets for George Lane for 8th October now on sale: trybooking.com/1106829

