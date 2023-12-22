Elvis Costello Joins Billy Joel To Pump It Up At Madison Square Garden - Noise11.com

Elvis Costello was a surprise special guest at the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden in New York this week when he joined Billy for two songs, his own ‘Pump It Up’ and Billy’s ‘Allentown’.

Billy Joel has had a decade long once a month residency at Madison Square Garden which will come to an end on 25 July, 2024.

Billy Joel setlist 19 December 2023, New York

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)

Joy to the World

My Life

The Downeaster “Alexa”

Jingle Bells (joined on stage by his two youngest daughters)

Vienna

Deck the Halls

Zanzibar

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

An Innocent Man

Barbara Ann

The Lion Sleeps Tonight

The Longest Time

Silent Night

Sleigh Ride

She’s Always a Woman

Angels We Have Heard on High

Don’t Ask Me Why

New York State of Mind

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

Pump It Up (with Elvis Costello)

Allentown (with Elvis Costello)

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Only the Good Die Young

Sometimes a Fantasy

The River of Dreams

Nessun dorma

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant

Piano Man

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire

Uptown Girl

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me

Big Shot

You May Be Right

