 Elvis Costello Joins Billy Joel To Pump It Up At Madison Square Garden - Noise11.com
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elvis Costello Joins Billy Joel To Pump It Up At Madison Square Garden

by Paul Cashmere on December 22, 2023

in News

Elvis Costello was a surprise special guest at the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden in New York this week when he joined Billy for two songs, his own ‘Pump It Up’ and Billy’s ‘Allentown’.

Billy Joel has had a decade long once a month residency at Madison Square Garden which will come to an end on 25 July, 2024.

Billy Joel setlist 19 December 2023, New York

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)
Joy to the World
My Life
The Downeaster “Alexa”
Jingle Bells (joined on stage by his two youngest daughters)
Vienna
Deck the Halls
Zanzibar
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
An Innocent Man
Barbara Ann
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
The Longest Time
Silent Night
Sleigh Ride
She’s Always a Woman
Angels We Have Heard on High
Don’t Ask Me Why
New York State of Mind
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
Pump It Up (with Elvis Costello)
Allentown (with Elvis Costello)
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Only the Good Die Young
Sometimes a Fantasy
The River of Dreams
Nessun dorma
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
Piano Man

Encore:
We Didn’t Start the Fire
Uptown Girl
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me
Big Shot
You May Be Right

