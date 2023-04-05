Elvis Costello Australian Tour Cancelled Due To Covid - Noise11.com

Elvis Costello has cancelled his upcoming Australian shows due to “a key member” of the band contracting Covid.

Just last week Counting Crows were sidelined for a week in New Zealand when Adam Duritz and another band member also had Covid.

In a statement Costello management said, “Due to illness of a key member of the Elvis Costello & The Imposters band, their Australian tour has been rescheduled to 2024.

“The only upside of this news is that we can announce our first headliner for Bluesfest 2024: Elvis Costello & The Imposters. Bluesfest 2024.”

Elvis was also to perform in Sydney and Melbourne in the coming week.

PLEASE SWIPE TO READ FULL MESSAGE Due to COVID illness of a key member of the Elvis Costello & The Imposters band, their Australian Tour has been rescheduled to 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZTE3TdLWti — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) April 5, 2023





The new dates will happen on the following dates in 2024:Sunday 31 March – Sydney Opera HouseMonday 1 April – Sydney Opera HouseTuesday 2 April – Sydney Opera HouseThursday 4 April – Palais Theatre, MelbourneFans who purchased Melbourne tickets to the Palais Theatre can now take advantage of their suddenly available Thursday night next week and go to see Jackson Browne instead. Jackson will be appearing at MCA next Thursday with Liz Stringer opening the show.

Jackson Browne is also appearing in Sydney on 15 April 2023.

https://www.frontiertouring.com/jacksonbrowne

