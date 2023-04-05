 Elvis Costello Australian Tour Cancelled Due To Covid - Noise11.com
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elvis Costello Australian Tour Cancelled Due To Covid

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2023

in News

Elvis Costello has cancelled his upcoming Australian shows due to “a key member” of the band contracting Covid.

Just last week Counting Crows were sidelined for a week in New Zealand when Adam Duritz and another band member also had Covid.

In a statement Costello management said, “Due to illness of a key member of the Elvis Costello & The Imposters band, their Australian tour has been rescheduled to 2024.

“The only upside of this news is that we can announce our first headliner for Bluesfest 2024: Elvis Costello & The Imposters. Bluesfest 2024.”

Elvis was also to perform in Sydney and Melbourne in the coming week.



The new dates will happen on the following dates in 2024:
Sunday 31 March – Sydney Opera House
Monday 1 April – Sydney Opera House
Tuesday 2 April – Sydney Opera House
Thursday 4 April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Fans who purchased Melbourne tickets to the Palais Theatre can now take advantage of their suddenly available Thursday night next week and go to see Jackson Browne instead. Jackson will be appearing at MCA next Thursday with Liz Stringer opening the show.

Jackson Browne is also appearing in Sydney on 15 April 2023.

https://www.frontiertouring.com/jacksonbrowne

