Elvis Costello To Play Sydney And Melbourne Bluesfest Sideshows - Noise11.com

Elvis Costello has added dates in Sydney and Melbourne in April when he is in the country for Bluesfest.

In a statement he said, “It’s been twelve years since our first appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest – when we shared an evening bill with Bob Dylan, and I got to sit in with Mavis Staples. I see a number of friends and favourites are on this year’s bill, so who knows what thrills, spills and encounters may take place.

“There is nothing that jolts a show alive so much as stack of strong new songs but we recorded ‘The Boy Named If’ while locked away in our lairs and hideaways, so bringing those songs to the stage has made the hits and highlights of the songbook ring out anew.

“The Imposters will make their Sydney Opera House bow 39 years after I made my solo debut at that legendary venue.

“We are bringing guest guitarist, Charlie Sexton with us, along for all our works and wonders for two nights at the Sydney “Work” House before heading to Melbourne to play the Palais on this long overdue but all too brief visit to Australian shores.

“The very name of the venue probably should have got my attention when I first arrived in Melbourne in 1978, pursued by a press posse after a slight dust-up in Sydney. After all, the ‘Hammersmith Palais’ was my dad’s place of work for most of my childhood. It seems I am destined and disposed to return to venues called the “Palais”, like a homing pigeon or some other more tuneful bird. The proximity to the seaside and a fun-fair only adds the thrill.

“The Imposters and I are not bringing any vaudevillian contraptions with us on this occasion, but we will be joined by our guest guitarist, Charlie Sexton and a stack strong recently recorded songs that have caused the hits and headlines of the repertoire to either ring out anew or fight for their place in the show.

“We are ready as anybody can be and look forward to seeing you there.”

Elvis Costello dates are:

Sunday 9th & Monday 10th of April – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Thursday 13th of April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

