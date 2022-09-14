 Elvis Costello To Play Sydney And Melbourne Bluesfest Sideshows - Noise11.com
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elvis Costello To Play Sydney And Melbourne Bluesfest Sideshows

by Paul Cashmere on September 14, 2022

in News

Elvis Costello has added dates in Sydney and Melbourne in April when he is in the country for Bluesfest.

In a statement he said, “It’s been twelve years since our first appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest – when we shared an evening bill with Bob Dylan, and I got to sit in with Mavis Staples. I see a number of friends and favourites are on this year’s bill, so who knows what thrills, spills and encounters may take place.
“There is nothing that jolts a show alive so much as stack of strong new songs but we recorded ‘The Boy Named If’ while locked away in our lairs and hideaways, so bringing those songs to the stage has made the hits and highlights of the songbook ring out anew.

“The Imposters will make their Sydney Opera House bow 39 years after I made my solo debut at that legendary venue.

“We are bringing guest guitarist, Charlie Sexton with us, along for all our works and wonders for two nights at the Sydney “Work” House before heading to Melbourne to play the Palais on this long overdue but all too brief visit to Australian shores.

“The very name of the venue probably should have got my attention when I first arrived in Melbourne in 1978, pursued by a press posse after a slight dust-up in Sydney. After all, the ‘Hammersmith Palais’ was my dad’s place of work for most of my childhood. It seems I am destined and disposed to return to venues called the “Palais”, like a homing pigeon or some other more tuneful bird. The proximity to the seaside and a fun-fair only adds the thrill.

“The Imposters and I are not bringing any vaudevillian contraptions with us on this occasion, but we will be joined by our guest guitarist, Charlie Sexton and a stack strong recently recorded songs that have caused the hits and headlines of the repertoire to either ring out anew or fight for their place in the show.

“We are ready as anybody can be and look forward to seeing you there.”

Elvis Costello dates are:

Sunday 9th & Monday 10th of April – Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Thursday 13th of April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne performs at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 15th March 2008 photo by Mandy Hall
Watch the Ozzy Osbourne Performance At The NFL

Ozzy Osbourne was the half-time entertainment at the NFL Los Angeles Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium last week.

12 hours ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Gene Simmons’ Son Nick Simmons Joins Wolfmother At Gold Coast Show

Gene Simmons’ son Nick made an appearance with Wolfmother at the KISS concert on the Gold Coast on 10 September.

2 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Final UK Show To Stream On Disney+

Sir Elton John's final-ever US show will be live-streamed on Disney+.

2 days ago
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Roxy Music Rumoured For Glastonbury

Roxy Music are rumoured to be playing Glastonbury's legends slot in 2023.

2 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting To Perform In Australia For A Day On The Green In February

Sting will return to Australia in February 2023 for shows for A Day On the Green.

3 days ago
Vanilla Fudge photo from VF Facebook
Vanilla Fudge To Release Led Zeppelin Covers Album ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’

Vanilla Fudge will pay tribute to Led Zeppelin with the 12 track ‘Vanilla Zeppelin’ album coming at the end of September.

4 days ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Taylor Dedicates Live Album To Memory of Taylor Hawkins

Queen’s Roger Taylor has dedicated his new live album The Outsider Live to the memory of the late Taylor Hawkins.

4 days ago