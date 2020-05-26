 This Way North Debut ‘You Be You’ - Noise11.com
This Way North Debut ‘You Be You’

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2020

in News

Victorian two-piece This Way North is nearing the conclusion of their trilogy of E.P.’s with the first taste of the final E.P. 3, ‘You Be You’.

The E.P. trilogy has been a four year work in progress for This Way North. ‘E.P. Vol 1’ was released in 2016, ‘E.P.’ Vol 2’ was released in 2018 and ‘E.P. Vol 3’ is almost here with ‘You Be You’ awaiting launch this weekend as part of Delivered Live.

This Way North were named Music Victoria’s Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act in 2019. They have toured Australia, New Zealand and Canada and opened for Ash Grunwald and Kate Ceberano.

Lisa Schwartz. President of Folk Alliance International, Artistic Director Philadelphia Folk Festival says, “This Way North’s music is irresistible! Chewy, tasty hooks, incredible drum beats partnered with deliciously discreet guitar licks that dare your toes not to tap and your hips not to sway, all topped off with sweet vocal harmonies. Theirs is a sound that is delightful and familiar, yet completely fresh and new. On stage, this duo is absolutely captivating and disarming, bringing a light-hearted energy to the room and an ability to create lifelong fans in a matter of moments.”

SINGLE LAUNCH TOUR

Australian Single Launch
Sat 30th May
on Delivered Live
https://deliveredlive.com.au/

North American Single Launch
Wed 27th May
Hosted by Philadelphia Folk Song Society
https://www.facebook.com/events/705580360210043/

