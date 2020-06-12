 Tim Wheatley Stops Lying Low with ‘Lying Low’ - Noise11.com
Tim Wheatley

Tim Wheatley

Tim Wheatley Stops Lying Low with ‘Lying Low’

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2020

in News

Tim Wheatley is back with his first new music since 2017’s Pillar To Post’. ‘Lying Low’ is described as a deeply personal song about isolation.

“It was the first song I wrote after moving from Los Angeles to London,” Tim says. “The adjustment from sunny California to the cobblestone streets of East London was near impossible for me. I wrote this song feeling more isolated than ever, in a new city, away from family and friends, and without the ability to perform live. I stopped talking about how hard I was finding it, because I was drowning in other people’s well-intended but cookie cutter advice. I was going stir crazy in my own company all day and night. It was a true test for my mental health, I was suffering and switching up a few different sides of my personality trying to find the one that could best get me through each situation. It was exhausting ‘getting out there’ and making new friends, for some reason during this period I felt I needed to keep to myself to get to the other side.”

‘Lying Low’ was recorded in Melbourne’s Jaya Jaya Music studios with Michael Badger. The video was filmed by Ben Cook at Sony Studios in Sydney. “We wanted it to be frantic and dark, but ultimately strong enough to stand on its own,” says Wheatley. “Ben and I deliberately went in to the filming of the video wanting to capture something completely unrehearsed and candid with nothing but a light and his new Super8 camera, and possibly a bottle of scotch.”

Tim says that while the song is about isolation it is not about now. “In more ‘normal’ release circumstances, this song – that is now a year old – would be a memory, or about a circumstance that has since passed. But this time, ‘Lying Low’ is somehow becoming more relevant by the day. Either that or I’m stuck on a carousel,” he says.

Noise11.com

